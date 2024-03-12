Northern Ireland’s leaders head stateside for first international visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland’s leaders head stateside for first international visit

By Press Association
First Minister Michelle O’Neill, left, and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will take part in a series of St Patrick’s Day engagements (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland’s leaders are heading stateside for their first international trip since taking up the posts earlier this year.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly will travel to Washington DC where they will meet US president Joe Biden.

They will also take part in a series of St Patrick’s Day engagements in the city, focused on showcasing Northern Ireland’s economy and developing key relationships and networks across the United States.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy are also in the US this week.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is in the United States representing the Republic of Ireland.

He has taken part in engagements in Boston and later this week will present Mr Biden with the traditional shamrock bowl, as an extension of St Patrick’s Day greetings from the people of Ireland to the people of the United States.

Just weeks after the restoration of devolved government in Northern Ireland, Ms O’Neill said it was vital to seek every opportunity to attract investment.

“I am ambitious for a brighter future for our people and I want to harness the benefits of the special connection between ourselves and the US,” she said.

“This relationship was crucial to our peace process and continues today through investment, knowledge sharing and support.

“Now that government here is back up and running, it is vital that we seek every opportunity to attract investment, grow our economy and deliver for our citizens.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said the events they would attend, which included the Ireland Funds Gala and meeting with the US Chamber of Commerce, would give them an opportunity to engage with influential decision makers.

“We have a strong relationship with the US and this week, our focus will be on showcasing Northern Ireland as a compelling investment opportunity and highlighting the many benefits of doing business here,” she said.

“These events give us the opportunity to engage with some of the most influential decisions makers at a senior level.

“I am confident they will see the potential we have to offer and recognise our commitment to doing everything we can to ensure Northern Ireland thrives.”