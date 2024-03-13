New London Fire Brigade equipment after Grenfell Inquiry recommendations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

New London Fire Brigade equipment after Grenfell Inquiry recommendations

By Press Association
The London Fire Brigade is now using the tallest turntable ladders in its history (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
The London Fire Brigade (LFB) now has the tallest turntable ladders in its history, among a host of new equipment introduced by the service after the recommendations of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s first phase.

A 64m turntable ladder (TL), which can reach up to 23 stories high, was used at the fire at Forest Gate police station last Wednesday.

The TLs have been in circulation for about two years, with the tallest ladders previously reaching half their height, at 32m.

The cage of the 64m turntable ladder
The new turntable ladders can reach up to 23 stories high (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Firefighter Jonathan Birks told the PA news agency that the new TLs have lifts to get “multiple casualties” from high-rise buildings to the ground quickly, and can attach to a stretcher to move people with spinal injuries.

There are three 64m TLs in the service. in stations at Old Kent Road, Dagenham and Wimbledon, and they can be used as water towers at fire scenes.

Other pieces of equipment introduced or improved since the 2019 recommendations include fire escape hoods, drones and breathing apparatus sets.

Firefighter James Bryant said fire escape hoods are worn by members of the public to safely evacuate them from smoke-filled interiors.

Firefighter with drone
Drones are useful in locating missing people (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He said about 200 people have already been led to safety using them.

“This will give 15 minutes of filtration from carcinogens that are carried in the smoke,” the firefighter told PA.

Station officer Guy Tillotson described the LFB’s drone team, set up in the aftermath of the Grenfell blaze.

He said drones have thermal imaging and optic cameras from which pictures can be streamed to officers on the ground and in control rooms.

Firefighter wearing fire escape hood
About 200 people have been led to safety wearing the fire escape hoods (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Mr Tillotson told PA drones were “really good for locating missing people” and smaller ones, which can fly internally into collapsed buildings, are especially useful at finding people.

Temporary sub-officer Kat Wilson talked through the brigade’s new breathing apparatus sets, which are lighter, can be cleaned more thoroughly, and via which firefighters can share air if an officer is running low on supply.

The LFB has also introduced new radios which can transmit further and have a greater number of channels, and which connect to communication devices that fit into the breathing apparatus masks in an improved way.

The service’s fire survival guidance (FSG) app, launched in 2022, was also developed directly from one of the recommendations of the inquiry.

Firefighters with dog
Firefighters with a reportedly lost dog (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Deputy assistant commissioner Joanne Smith said it allows information to be collated and displayed on one platform, and accessible from the ground and from control rooms.

The Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service can access the portal as well.

“It replaces communications via voice over a radio,” Ms Smith told PA.

The LFB also rolled out modernised command units, described as “an office on wheels”, last winter.