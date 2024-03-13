Rising number of domestic abuse victims taking their own lives, figures suggest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rising number of domestic abuse victims taking their own lives, figures suggest

By Press Association
Researchers for the report called for ‘urgent collective action’ over domestic abuse-related deaths in England and Wales (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The number of domestic abuse victims who die after taking their own life has risen for the third year in a row, police figures have suggested.

In the year to the end of March 2023, domestic abuse-related deaths classed as suspected suicide were more common than killings by a current or ex-partner.

A report published on Wednesday showed there were 242 domestic abuse-related deaths in England and Wales that year, including 93 cases where victims were thought to have taken their own life.

Eighty cases were killings by intimate partners, 31 by an adult family member and there were 11 child deaths. The remainder were classed as unexpected or other.

For the year to the end of March 2022, there were 72 cases where the victim took their own life out of a total of 259 domestic-abuse related deaths, while in the previous year it was 51 out of a total of 222.

The report said the increase was likely to be due to better record-keeping by police, but that an actual rise could not be ruled out.

Lead academic researchers on the report Dr Katie Hoeger and Dr Lis Bates said: “Our report lays bare the scale of deaths following domestic abuse, with at least one victim suicide every four days and murder by a partner or family member every three days.

“This demands urgent collective action and not only from police – these victims and perpetrators are known to many other agencies.

“We are pleased to see concrete developments from policing since our last annual report, especially in responding to unexpected deaths and suspected victim suicides.

“There is clearly an appetite, especially amongst policing leaders, to do more to prevent domestic homicides and victim suicides.

“We urge the police to continue to shine a spotlight on these deaths as there remains a lack of consistency across forces about when and how information is sought and shared about domestic abuse history when there is an unexpected death.

“Policing can also build on successful cases to prosecute more perpetrators for domestic abuse after victim suicides.”

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe
Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said police and prosecutors would work to secure more convictions in cases where victims take their own lives (Lucy North/PA)

The report is the third of its kind published as part of the national domestic homicide project, a Home Office-funded research project led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

In all three years, figures showed that four out of five suspects were previously known to police, three out of five for domestic abuse.

National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for domestic abuse, Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe, said: “The work of the domestic homicide project is fundamental in broadening our understanding of domestic abuse-related homicides, including suspected victim suicides.

“Every single one of these deaths represents an unfathomable loss for families and I am eternally grateful to those who have shared their experience with us, and continue to be an integral voice in our drive for change.

“Over the past three years, we have taken action against the recommendations made in previous reports and I am encouraged that forces are strengthening their approach to suspected victim suicides following domestic abuse.

“Perpetrators should always be held to account for their abhorrent actions and this should be no different when a victim has sadly taken their own life.

“It is important that we continue to develop our work with partner agencies, such as the Crown Prosecution Service, to improve posthumous charges and convictions in cases of suspected victim suicide.

“We will carefully consider the findings and recommendations of the report to inform the changes we are committed to delivering to improve our service for victims of domestic abuse.”