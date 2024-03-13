Man arrested in Portsmouth on suspicion of smuggling hundreds into the country

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Man arrested in Portsmouth on suspicion of smuggling hundreds into the country

By Press Association
National Crime Agency officers arrest a man in Portsmouth on suspicion of people smuggling (NCA/PA)
National Crime Agency officers arrest a man in Portsmouth on suspicion of people smuggling (NCA/PA)

A 45-year-old man suspected of smuggling hundreds of people into the UK in boats and lorries has been arrested by the National Crime Agency (NCA).

The suspect, who is thought to be a key figure in a Kurdish organised crime group, was detained in Portsmouth, Hampshire, on Wednesday.

An NCA spokesman said: “NCA officers, supported by colleagues from Hampshire police, moved in to detain the 45-year-old at an address in the Kingston area of Portsmouth this morning, arresting him on suspicion of conspiring to facilitate illegal immigration and money laundering.

“He is suspected of controlling a network of people smugglers throughout northern Europe and the Middle East.

A man is arrested by National Crime Agency officers in Portsmouth on suspicion of people smuggling and money laundering (NCA/PA)

“NCA investigators believe the network may have been involved in smuggling hundreds of people to the UK, charging them thousands of pounds each time.

“The man is now in custody being questioned by NCA investigators.”

A second man, also suspected of being a high-ranking member of the crime group, was arrested in Italy last month under a warrant obtained by the NCA with extradition proceedings under way to bring him to the UK to face charges.

NCA senior investigating officer Rachel Bramley said: “This arrest marks a significant point in an investigation that has been going on for around two years now.

“It is our belief that this crime group were involved in people smuggling activities using a range of methods, all of which were dangerous and potentially life-threatening for those being smuggled.

“Tackling organised immigration crime remains a priority for the NCA and our investigation into this network continues.”