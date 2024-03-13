Scientists see 9.6% drop in emperor penguin populations in just under a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Scientists see 9.6% drop in emperor penguin populations in just under a decade

By Press Association
Emperor penguins on sea ice (Suzanne Pelisson/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)
Emperor penguins on sea ice (Suzanne Pelisson/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

Scientists have seen a drop of almost 10% in emperor penguin populations in just under a decade.

A new study from a group of international scientists used very high resolution satellite imagery, alongside field-based surveys and long-term data, to examine the entirety of the penguins’ area range around the Antarctic coast during the springtime.

The research, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B journal, has provided the first multi-year time series that documents global population trends.

Emperor Penguin colony next to water
An emperor penguin colony next to water in Antarctica ((Suzanne Pelisson/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

It comes as emperor penguins have become increasingly difficult to monitor because of their remote locations.

The birds need stable sea ice that is firmly attached to the shore from April through to January to breed, and so warming temperatures put them at high risk.

The loss of sea ice in Antarctica caused unprecedented breeding failure for emperor penguins in 2022, according to the British Antarctic Survey (BAS).

Through the new methodology, the researchers observed 9.6% fewer birds in 2018 compared with in 2009.

The scientists said they cannot yet explain the declining population trend but added that additional research should help to form a better understanding of how causal factors, such as climate change, are having an impact.

They added that the new methodology could also help in the development of adaptive conservation management efforts.

An emperor penguin (Suzanne Pelisson/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

During the course of the study, researchers said they detected several new colonies, bringing the total to 66 known colony locations, adding that it is now highly probable most colony locations have been detected.

Stephanie Jenouvrier, senior author of the article and scientist in the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s Biology Department, said: “What we did in this paper, and through international collaborative research, was to develop the state-of-the-art approach to monitoring emperor penguins across all of Antarctica, including in remote places that are inhospitable to people.

“Having the very high resolution satellite imagery is a breakthrough in our understanding of the spatial distribution of emperor penguins, and having this global population trend is very important for conservation.

“Although we cannot yet clearly attribute this penguin population trend to any particular mechanism such as climate change, there is an accumulation of evidence that the environment is changing and it does not seem to be an environment where penguins are going to endure.”

Philip Trathan, an emeritus fellow with the BAS, where he previously was head of conservation ecology, said: “We don’t understand the population trend in full, and we need to do more research.

Aerial photo of Emperor penguins
The scientists said they cannot yet explain the declining population trend (Suzanne Pelisson/Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

“However, the fact that we have detected a population trend in such a short data set is really important because it potentially has major implications for the future of the species.

“Projections indicate that emperor penguins are going to be struggling to survive into the future.

“So, having tools that allow us to ground truth some of the population models in the future will be really important.”

Rod Downie, WWF’s chief polar adviser, said: “It is shocking to learn that in 10 years the global population of adult emperor penguins has declined by 9.6%.

“These icons on ice may well be heading down the slippery slope towards extinction – unless we act now.

“Urgent action is needed to limit average global temperature rise to 1.5C, to protect the waters surrounding Antarctica which are teeming with life, and to designate emperor penguins as specially protected species.”