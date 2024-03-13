More research needed on effects of Wim Hof Method, scientists say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

More research needed on effects of Wim Hof Method, scientists say

By Press Association
Wim Hof is known for advocating the benefits of cold exposure (Giorgio Rossi/Alamy)
The Wim Hof Method of breathing exercises and ice baths may help the body’s immune system but more research is needed to understand whether it can boost exercise performance and overall health, according to scientists.

A review of nine papers involving eight trials has shown the method’s two main “pillars” – controlled breathing and cold therapy – may reduce chronic inflammation.

Inflammation, which occurs when the body’s immune system goes into overdrive, is associated with many health problems including heart diseases, cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, Alzheimer’s and chronic kidney disease.

But there are currently mixed findings on the effect of the Wim Hof Method on a person’s athletic abilities, the researchers from the University of Warwick said.

The team also warned that the results, published in the journal Plos One, indicate further research is needed to understand whether the method provides all the benefits that its founder – the Dutch extreme athlete Wim Hof – claims.

Dr Omar Almahayni, from Warwick Medical School at the University of Warwick, said: “Our systematic review underscores the need for further investigation into the Wim Hof Method’s effects on stress, inflammation, and overall health, offering valuable insights into its potential as a complementary approach to wellness.”

He added that the trials reviews had small sample sizes with “high risks of bias found in most of them”.

This means that evidence from them claiming the Wim Hof Method works totally should be treated with caution, Dr Almahayni added.

Also known as The Iceman, Mr Hof holds multiple world records for his ability to withstand extremely cold temperatures.

He gained recognition for advocating the benefits of cold exposure and controlled breathing for physical and mental health.

Mr Hof claims practising his method can help improve wellbeing, boost the immune system, increase energy levels, reduce stress, enhance mental clarity and focus, and increase sports performance, among many things.

Celebrities reported to follow the regime include fitness coach Joe Wicks, actress Gwyneth Paltrow, technology guru Jack Dorsey and actors Liam Hemsworth and Orlando Bloom, among many more.

In the review, just over 150 people – 13% of whom were women – were assessed.

The findings indicated that the Wim Hof Method may reduce inflammation in both healthy and non-healthy people, including those with chronic arthritis, the researchers said.

Two studies showed those practising his method had “significantly” lower levels of proteins known as TNF-ɑ, IL-6, and IL-8, which are associated with inflammation, and higher levels of an anti-inflammatory protein, called IL-10.

The researchers said the impact of the Wim Hof Method on exercise performance – measured by respiratory parameters such as breathing frequency – was less clear, with some studies showing a benefit and others finding no significant difference.

The authors wrote: “More evidence needs to be synthesised about the Wim Hof Method before being recommended to the public.”