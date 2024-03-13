Polio sufferer who was in an iron lung for more than 70 years dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Polio sufferer who was in an iron lung for more than 70 years dies

By Press Association
Paul Alexander worked as a lawyer despite being in an iron lung from the age of six (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Paul Alexander worked as a lawyer despite being in an iron lung from the age of six (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

A Texas man who spent more than 70 years using an iron lung after contracting polio in the 1940s has died.

Paul Alexander, 78, died on Monday at a Dallas hospital, said Daniel Spinks, a long-time friend.

He said Alexander had recently been hospitalised after being diagnosed with Covid-19 but did not know the cause of death.

Alexander was six years old when he began using an iron lung, a cylinder that encased his body as the air pressure in the chamber forced air into and out of his lungs.

Paul Alexander with his carer and friend, Kathryn Gaines, at his home in Dallas (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

In recent years he had millions of views on his TikTok account called Conversations With Paul.

“He loved to laugh,” Mr Spinks said. “He was just one of the bright stars of this world.”

Alexander told The Dallas Morning News in 2018 that he was powered by faith, and that what drove his motivation to succeed was his late parents, whom he called “magical” and “extraordinary souls”.

“They just loved me,” he told the newspaper.

“They said, ‘You can do anything’. And I believed it.”

The newspaper reported that Mr Alexander was left paralysed from the neck down by polio, and operated a plastic implement in his mouth to write emails and answer the phone.

Mr Alexander earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Texas in 1978 and a law degree from the school in 1984.

Polio was once one of the nation’s most feared diseases, with annual outbreaks causing thousands of cases of paralysis. The disease mostly affects children.

Vaccines became available starting in 1955, and a national vaccination campaign cut the annual number of US cases to less than 100 in the 1960s and fewer than 10 in the 1970s, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

In 1979, polio was declared eliminated in the US, meaning it was no longer routinely spread.