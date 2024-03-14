Concern as temporary NHS staff ‘not involved’ in patient safety probes – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Concern as temporary NHS staff ‘not involved’ in patient safety probes – report

By Press Association
Temporary NHS staff are often left out of patient safety investigations, according to a new report (Jeff Moore/PA)
Patient safety could be put at risk as many temporary NHS workers are not included in investigations when things go wrong in healthcare settings, experts have warned.

The Health Services Safety Investigations Body (HSSIB) said that not involving temporary NHS staff – including bank, agency and locum workers – in serious incident investigations may “undermine” the ability to improve patient safety.

A patient safety incident investigation occurs when patient safety risks are highlighted by an incident or a “near miss”.

A new report by the patient safety watchdog highlights how leaving temporary staff out of patient safety investigations could lead to system-wide problems going “unrecognised” which could mean patient safety incidents could be repeated.

HSSIB examined 30 serious incident investigations from May 2022 to May 2023 where temporary staff had been involved in the incident.

In 18 of the 30 reports the locum, bank or agency staff who were involved in the incident were not involved in the subsequent investigation, and in a further four reports it was unclear whether there had been such involvement.

This could be for a number of reasons, including hospital investigation teams finding it difficult to contact agency staff as their details are held externally.

Meanwhile, some NHS trusts told HSSIB that the investigation of incidents involving temporary staff can be “less thorough”.

The new HSSIB report also suggests that temporary staff at many trusts are not able to report these incidents when they happen under their watch.

HSSIB has made two recommendations to NHS England to help temporary staff be more engaged with patient safety investigations.

Matthew Mansbridge, HSSIB senior safety investigator, said: “Our investigation provides robust evidence that in some cases temporary staff are never involved in a serious incident investigation, even when they may have crucial insight to share.

“We recognise this can happen, even when the provider and staff member have done everything they can. However, we also saw examples of where the barrier to including temporary staff was perceived rather than actual, and there was no strong rationale for why they were not involved.

“Consistency is needed at both a national and local level in relation to the involvement of temporary staff.

“Patients and their families should be assured that any investigation undertaken into what can be life-changing incidents are as complete as possible, capturing the accounts of all staff involved.

“This creates the best environment for learning, system changes and minimising the chance it will happen again.

An NHS England spokesperson said: “It is crucial that all staff, including agency workers, are involved in serious incident investigations so their vital insights contribute to learning.

“We have already updated the guidance we give to healthcare providers to reflect the HSSIB recommendations and will make further changes as needed.”