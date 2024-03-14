Death of non-binary student after school fight ruled suicide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Death of non-binary student after school fight ruled suicide

By Press Association
Nex Benedict, 16, was a pupil at Owasso High School in Oklahoma (Sue Benedict via AP)
The death of a non-binary student the day after a fight inside an Oklahoma school toilet has been ruled a suicide, the state medical examiner’s office has said.

A summary post-mortem examination report was released more than a month after the death of 16-year-old Nex Benedict, a student at Owasso High School.

Family members said Nex had been bullied at school and the teenager’s death in February drew concern from LGBT+ rights groups, as well as attention from Oklahoma’s governor and the White House.

“From the beginning of this investigation, Owasso police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide,” Owasso Police Department Lieutenant Nick Boatman said in a statement.

Nonbinary-Student-Death-Oklahoma
A candlelit service was held in Oklahoma City following Nex Benedict’s death last month (Nate Billings/The Oklahoman via AP)

“However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office.”

In an emergency call on February 8, Sue Benedict — Nex’s grandmother and legal guardian — had expressed concern about a head injury. The teenager was conscious and alert after a fight a day earlier when they told police about an attack by three girls that occurred after Nex squirted them with water, according to police video released last month.

The report shows Nex had toxic levels of two drugs in their system and died of an overdose. A complete post-mortem examination will be released in 10 days in accordance with state law, the medical examiner’s office said.

Mr Boatman would not confirm whether or not police found a note from Nex at the scene.

In video footage from the hospital on the day of the altercation, Nex explains to an officer that the girls had been picking on them and their friends because of the way they dressed. Nex claims that in the toilet, the students said “something like: why do they laugh like that”, referring to Nex and their friends.

“And so I went up there and I poured water on them, and then all three of them came at me,” Nex tells the officer from a hospital bed.

Paramedics responded to the family’s house and performed CPR on the teenager before rushing them to the hospital, where they later died.

Family members have said Nex was non-binary, which means they did not identify as strictly male or female.

“Bullying and harassment have a significant impact on students and, tragically, many of these youths believe that suicide is the only option for peace,” said Brandon Dilawari, a case manager at Rainbow Youth Project USA, a group that aims to improve the safety and wellness of LGBT+ young people.

“This is not an isolated incident by any means.”

The group reported a spike in calls from Oklahoma to its national crisis hotline after news of the teenager’s death became public.