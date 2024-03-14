Constance Marten went up against ‘influential family’ over children’s care

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Constance Marten went up against ‘influential family’ over children’s care

By Press Association
Court artist sketch of Constance Marten appearing at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Court artist sketch of Constance Marten appearing at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Wealthy aristocrat Constance Marten has told jurors how she went up against “influential” family members with “connections in high places” as she fought for her children.

Marten, 36, is on trial over the death of her newborn daughter Victoria while on the run from authorities with her partner Mark Gordon, 49.

The Old Bailey has heard that four of their children had already been taken into care and they were determined to keep their fifth child.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon at the Old Bailey
Court artist sketch of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon at the Old Bailey earlier in the trial (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Victoria died while they were living off grid in a tent on the South Downs in wintry conditions last year.

On Thursday, Marten told jurors she was “not a disgruntled parent” but did disagree with the findings in her children’s case.

She said: “It’s abhorrent. My case might not be the same as other parents.

“The problem I had was I was not just up against social services but family members who were very influential with huge connections in high places including Parliament.

“If they said to social services ‘jump’, social services will say ‘how high’.

“They were highly embarrassed about the fact I had children with Mark and the fact they do not come from an upper class, privileged background.”

She added that the unnamed family members would go to “any lengths” to get what they wanted.

Marten was asked about lies she had told when giving birth to one of her children in hospital.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Constance Marten being questioned by her barrister Francis FitzGibbon KC at the Old Bailey, central London, earlier in the trial
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Constance Marten being questioned by her barrister Francis FitzGibbon KC at the Old Bailey, central London, earlier in the trial (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

She told jurors: “I had to come up with a reason why I was in hospital without having been on an NHS database, no history of myself. That’s why I had to have the Irish Traveller background.

“I knew my family will stop at nothing because they disagree with my choices.”

She added: “I would be prepared to lie to save my children. I would throw myself in front of a bus to save my children. I would do whatever I have to do to save my children.”

The court has heard how the defendants fled with Victoria after their car burst into flames near Bolton, Greater Manchester, last January 5.

When they were finally arrested in Brighton last February 27, they had refused to answer officers’ urgent questions about where their baby was and whether she was alive or dead.

Victoria’s remains were found by police in a Lidl bag inside a shed on a nearby allotment on March 1 2023.

The defendants, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.