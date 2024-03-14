Mother accused of murdering three-year-old denies he was an ‘inconvenience’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother accused of murdering three-year-old denies he was an ‘inconvenience’

By Press Association
Dwelaniyah Robinson, aged three, died at his home in Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor, Durham, in November 2022 (Durham Police/PA)
A mother accused of murdering her three-year-old son has denied that he was an “inconvenience” and that she lost her temper with him before violently shaking him.

Christina Robinson, 30, who denies murder and child neglect following the death of her son Dwelaniyah at the family home at Bracken Court, Ushaw Moor, Durham, in November 2022, was being cross-examined at Newcastle Crown Court.

The defendant, who is a follower of the Black Hebrew Israelites religion, has told the jury that prior to his death, she hit him with a bamboo garden cane as a “correction” for playing with his food.

Christina Robinson court case
Christina Robinson, who is on trial for murder, seen here talking to police as paramedics work on her son at the family home (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)

She explained she was following a YouTube video about the religion which talked about the Bible encouraging the use of the rod for discipline.

But she has denied violently shaking him, causing a fatal brain injury, claiming he collapsed while eating.

She is also accused of deliberately scalding the little boy’s legs and buttocks in extremely hot water as a punishment for soiling himself, around three weeks before his death.

Robinson, originally from Tamworth, Staffordshire, has told jurors that the boy was accidentally burned while she washed him in the shower.

Richard Wright KC, prosecuting, pointed out that she took 19 minutes to call 999 after her son collapsed on November 5.

He said that before contacting the emergency services, she first telephoned her husband who was working away, and conducted two internet searches on what to do.

Robinson said she was still able to attend to her son, clearing his airway and putting him in the recovery position, before she dialled 999.

Mr Wright said Robinson shook Dwelaniyah after losing her temper, adding: “You had had enough of that little boy who was an inconvenience to you.”

She replied: “Not at all, he was never an inconvenience.”

Mr Wright suggested she delayed calling 999 because she was trying to hide the fact she had burned her son previously, and shook him on the day he died.

He said to her: “Even when he was dying, you put yourself first.”

She replied: “That’s not why I didn’t call 999. It was a heated situation.”

The trial continues.