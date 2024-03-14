Number of people employed in green jobs jumps by ‘almost a fifth’ in two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Number of people employed in green jobs jumps by ‘almost a fifth’ in two years

By Press Association
Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm amongst existing electricity pylons on the Romney Marsh in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Little Cheyne Court Wind Farm amongst existing electricity pylons on the Romney Marsh in Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The number of people employed in green jobs in the UK jumped by almost 20% from 2020 to 2022, according to experimental figures from the Office for National Statistic (ONS).

The data, released on Thursday, suggested that UK employment in green jobs in 2022 was estimated at 639,400 full-time equivalents (FTE) based on jobs in “green” industries.

It shows an 8.4% increase compared to the ONS estimate of 589,600 FTE employees in 2021, and a 19.9% increase compared to its estimate of 533,200 for 2020.

The official statistics body defined green jobs as “employment in an activity that contributes to protecting or restoring the environment, including those that mitigate or adapt to climate change”.

The ONS calculated employment estimates of jobs in green industries based on a number of “green activities”.

These included environmental charities, environmental consultancy, renewable energy, recycling nature restoration and low carbon transport.

The largest number of green jobs came under the activities of energy efficient products and waste, with around 116,100 and 138,900 FTE employees in 2022, respectively.

Jobs in energy efficiency products jumped by 4,800 and green jobs in waste jumped by 32,000 between 2020 and 2022.

Large increase in the two years were seen a number of other activities, including 16,000 jobs in low carbon transport, 13,000 jobs in renewable energy and 10,000 in environmental consultancy.

But the overall figures also include employment in nuclear power, estimated to be around 23,000 jobs, which some may not classify as green.

Meanwhile, total estimates also exclude some activities for which ONS does not have a data source, including those working on decarbonising grid networks and in low-carbon travel beyond low and zero emission vehicles.

The ONS said the estimates are experimental and subject to revision as the agency reviews methods and data sources.