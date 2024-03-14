Nightclub reveller guilty of ‘knife rampage’ murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nightclub reveller guilty of ‘knife rampage’ murder

By Press Association
Court artist sketch of Jake Hill in the dock at Truro Magistrates’ Court charged with murder (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A nightclub reveller who went on a “knife rampage” leaving one man dead and four others injured has been convicted of murder.

Jake Hill, 25, stabbed five people in a matter of seconds outside the Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin, Cornwall, with a serrated hunting knife.

He had joined a fight between 15 revellers outside the club shortly after 3am on April 30 last year, Truro Crown Court was told.

Michael Riddiough-Allen died after he was fatally stabbed outside a nightclub in Bodmin (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
A disturbance broke out between groups of people in the street after the venue closed.

Victims were either stabbed or slashed in the melee by Hill who had collected the blade from a nearby hedge where he had hidden it prior to entering the nightclub.

Michael Riddiough-Allen, 32, who was the fifth person to be stabbed, suffered a fatal wound to his abdomen and died at the scene.

Following a six-week trial, Hill, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin was found guilty of murder and also convicted of four counts of Section 18 wounding with intent.

He was found not guilty of one count of Section 18 wounding with intent relating to a sixth person.

Chelsea Powell and Tia Taylor, who had also been inside the nightclub, had also stood trial alongside Hill accused of murder.

Jake Hill was convicted of murder following a stabbing spree outside a nightclub (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
Powell and Taylor both deliberately lied to frustrate the police in their investigation.

Hill was found hiding in the loft at Taylor’s address following the stabbing – after she told officers nobody else was home.

Powell, 22, of Granny’s Green, Bodmin was found not guilty of murder and manslaughter. She was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

Taylor, 22, of Northey Road, Bodmin admitted charges during the trial of manslaughter and perverting the course of justice.

They will be sentenced on April 12.

Detective Constable Emma Norrish, of Devon & Cornwall Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “We welcome the verdict reached by the jury after hearing the evidence and deliberating on their decisions.

“This has been a long and complex investigation and trial and we now await the sentencing of the three defendants.

“I hope the outcome reached today will begin to bring some closure to Michael’s family and friends, and to the surviving victims.”

In a statement issued by police, Mr Riddiough-Allen’s family said they were campaigning against knife crime.

“The journey that has led us here from the night Michael died, though long and painful, has opened our eyes to the growing problem in our society,” they said.

“This journey has given us the purpose and motivation to try to make a difference.

“Whilst we are grateful for our justice system and its ability to uphold the laws of our society, today’s verdicts are not a victory. There are no winners here.

“It is not just our family who lost someone they loved that night.

“The families of Tia Taylor, Chelsea Powell and Jake Hill have been torn apart by the evil of that night – the presence of a knife.

“With no knife the devastating events of that night would not have happened.

“The presence and use of a knife turned to unmitigated violence, scarring injuries and haunting images that many will never forget.

“Michael watched that violence unfold in front of him, he felt a need to intervene to remove the threat and protect others. In this task, he lost his life.

“As four families we stand before you, together, to raise awareness of the damage that can be caused by carrying a knife. No good can come of it, only anger, hatred, loss and grief.

“We aim to educate and to work collaboratively to tackle the root of the problem, to help our young people understand that a knife does not protect you or make you popular, to give them the skills and tools needed to make better choices in the future.

“We stand here together, as a warning: if a change does not happen then many more families will stand on court steps, broken from the loss that knife crime brings.

“We stand here together to beg you #leaveitinthedrawer”.