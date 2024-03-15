Rapid-charging battery train trial launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapid-charging battery train trial launched

By Press Association
A rapid-charging battery train trial that could help end diesel operations on branch lines has been launched (James Manning/PA)
A rapid-charging battery train trial, which could help end diesel operations on branch lines, has been launched.

Great Western Railway (GWR) is conducting a 12-month pilot of the technology on the two-and-a-half-mile Greenford branch line in west London.

The system involves batteries fitted to a former London Underground District line train being topped up during four-minute turnarounds at West Ealing station.

This is quick enough for the train to run to the usual timetable and is expected to provide enough power to ensure the batteries have more than a third of their power left at the end of service each day before they are recharged in a depot overnight.

In track testing, the train has achieved a range of 86 miles, which is the longest distance travelled by a battery train on a single charge in the UK.

GWR managing director Mark Hopwood said the technology will be a “vital” part of the industry’s efforts to phase out diesel-only trains by 2040.

He told the PA news agency: “In an environment where people are buying electric cars and electric buses are coming out, if we’re still running branch lines with diesel trains that are pumping fumes into the air that’s not going to add to our credibility around rail being environmentally-friendly.”

GWR Battery Train
The batteries are trickle charged using power from the National Grid, meaning that there are no spikes in demand on the grid (James Manning/PA)

The train’s batteries are recharged by a trackside battery bank that is trickle charged from the National Grid, meaning there are no spikes in demand on the grid and large electrical infrastructure is not required.

The system is designed to be much cheaper and simpler than installing electric overhead wires or third rails.

Mr Hopwood said: “There’s a reluctance in Government to invest in particular routes that don’t have an overwhelming business case.

“I would like to see more electrification happening, but I think it’s being made clear that we’re not likely to see Government funds available to electrify the whole network.

“I think it’s right and proper that we look at emerging technology.”

GWR Battery Train
Great Western Railway’s rapid-charging battery train trial will run for 12 months on its Greenford branch line (James Manning/PA)

Rail minister Huw Merriman said: “This trial proves the potential for battery technology to accelerate decarbonisation of our railways and deliver real environmental benefits through removal of harmful diesel emissions at pace.

“This is a vital step towards our ambition to remove all diesel and new trains from the UK rail network by 2014.

“I believe this trial will provide invaluable data to help us understand where battery technology can be used on other parts of the railway network, such as those places where electrification is difficult due to structural or environmental restrictions, or doesn’t provide the best value for money.”

GWR is operating its usual service on the Greenford line alongside the trial, but it hopes fare-paying passengers will be able to travel on the battery-powered train during the programme.

The pilot will last for 12 months to enable the train to be used in environmental conditions that will put different demands on the batteries, such as in winter when heaters will be used and in summer when air conditioning will be turned on.