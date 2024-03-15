Germany, France and Poland pledge more weapons for Ukraine in show of unity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Germany, France and Poland pledge more weapons for Ukraine in show of unity

By Press Association
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, centre, French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk shake hands at a press conference in Berlin, Germany, on Friday (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
Germany, France and Poland vowed on Friday to procure more weapons for Kyiv and step up production of military equipment along with partners in Ukraine, promising that Ukraine can rely on the trio of European powers as it tries to overcome a shortage of military resources.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk for a hastily arranged summit of the so-called “Weimar Triangle” of the three countries.

The meeting came as Russia votes in an election that is all but certain to extend President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

Mr Scholz said he discussed what support is needed now with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

Germany Weimar Triangle
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk met in Berlin for the so-called ‘Weimar Triangle’ talks (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

“He knows that he can rely on us, and we are renewing this signal for support for Kyiv from here today,” he said after the meeting. “But a crystal-clear signal also goes to Moscow — the Russian president should know that we won’t let up in our support for Ukraine.”

The German leader said that “starting immediately, we will procure even more weapons for Ukraine, on the overall world market”.

“Secondly, the production of military equipment will be expanded, including though co-operation with partners in Ukraine,” Mr Scholz added. And he said that a new “coalition for long-range rocket artillery” will be set up.

Mr Scholz gave no details, and the three leaders took no questions.

Mr Macron reaffirmed France’s support for a Czech-initiated plan to buy ammunition and shells outside the European Union, but also gave no details.

“We want to spend our money, we want to help in every possible way … here and now, so that the situation of Ukraine in the coming weeks and months gets better, not worse,” Mr Tusk said.

Kyiv’s forces are hoping for more military supplies from Ukraine’s Western partners, but in the meantime, they are struggling against a bigger and better-provisioned Russian army that is pressing hard at some frontline points in Ukraine.

The European Union’s plans to produce one million artillery rounds for Ukraine have fallen well short, while aid for Ukraine is being held up in the United States by political differences.

“This is a serious moment,” Mr Macron said. “A new era is dawning, and we’ll be there.

“And the fact that the three of us are united on this day, determined with the same lucidity about the situation in Ukraine and determined never to let Russia win and to support the Ukrainian people to the end, is a strength for us, our peoples, our security and our Europe.”

Germany, France and Poland are among Ukraine’s key allies. Germany has become Ukraine’s second-biggest supplier of military aid after the US and is stepping up support this year, although Mr Scholz has faced criticism for refusing to send Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

The leaders’ remarks did not address differences between Mr Scholz and Mr Macron after the French leader said at a conference last month that sending in Western ground troops should not be ruled out in the future.

Mr Scholz said then that participants had agreed there will be “no ground troops” on Ukrainian soil sent by European countries.

Germany Weimar Triangle
Germany’s Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands at the press conference (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

On Thursday, Mr Macron reiterated his position, though he said the current situation does not require sending ground troops. Mr Scholz’s spokesperson, Steffen Hebestreit, made clear on Friday that the chancellor has not changed his views.

In Brussels, the EU’s executive branch on Friday allocated 500 million euros (£428 million) to a project to reduce bottlenecks slowing the production of explosives and other materials used to manufacture artillery shells for the bloc and its allies.

The European Commission estimates that the plan will allow industry to produce 1.7 million shells annually by the end of the year, and two million by late 2025.

Mr Scholz and Mr Tusk have both visited Washington recently and pressed for the US to release aid for Ukraine.