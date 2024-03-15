Let us all march forward together, Biden urges Friends of Ireland gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Let us all march forward together, Biden urges Friends of Ireland gathering

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, US President Joe Biden, and Speaker Mike Johnson leave after the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon in Washington, DC, during the Taoiseach’s visit to the US for St Patrick’s Day (Niall Carson/PA)
President Joe Biden has urged a gathering of representatives from the US, Ireland and Northern Ireland to “march forward together”.

Politicians from across Ireland are visiting the US this week ahead of St Patrick’s Day, including the Stormont First and deputy First Ministers in office attending together for the first time in eight years.

It comes following the resurrection of powersharing government in Northern Ireland in January.

During the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon hosted by Speaker Mike Johnson on Capitol Hill in Washington DC, Mr Biden invited Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly to stand up for applause throughout the room.

Taoiseach visit to the US
Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill during the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon in Washington (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Biden commented: “Who would have thunk it … thankfully you’re here.

“Thanks to both of you for reminding us what possibilities there are as we work across the aisle and rise above longstanding disagreements,” he said.

“I think we stand at an inflection point, not only in American history but in world history where the decisions we make now are going to determine what the next three, four, five, six decades are going to look like, and I believe history is watching.

“Today let us resolve to march forward with each other and all those who seek a better future. Like our ancestors remember, no barrier is too thick or too strong for Ireland and the United States to get through, there is nothing our nations can’t do together when we work together.

Taoiseach visit to the US
US President Joe Biden speaks during the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon (Niall Carson/PA)

“My prayer today is that we continue and increase our working together.”

In his speech to the event, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also praised the return of devolved government in Northern Ireland.

“It’s hugely significant that we’re joined here today by the First Minister and deputy First Minister, Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly, two women from different political traditions who are showing what can be achieved working together, holding jointly a co-equal office as heads of government of Northern Ireland,” he said.

He added: “It’s so good that both of you are here today,” to applause.

Mr Varadkar went on: “Throughout the entirety of the peace process the Friends of Ireland Caucus have been our resolute friends and on behalf of the Irish people, thank you for your commitment to Ireland.”

Taoiseach visit to the US
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks during the event on Friday (Niall Carson/PA)

He also extended an invitation to Mr Johnson to visit Ireland.

Mr Johnson described the annual lunch as a “special event”, a time to “come together and look past our political differences for this moment in time and remember the importance of peacemaking”.

The guests included Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, MPs, TDs from the Irish Parliament and both Democrat and Republican members of the US Congress.