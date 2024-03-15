US man ‘died from pet Gila monster’s venomous bite’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US man ‘died from pet Gila monster’s venomous bite’

By Press Association
A Gila monster similar to the one believed to have bitten Christopher Ward, at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle (Ted S Warren/AP)
A Gila monster similar to the one believed to have bitten Christopher Ward, at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle (Ted S Warren/AP)

A Colorado man who was placed on life support after he was bitten by his pet Gila monster died of complications from the desert lizard’s venom, a post-mortem examination report obtained by The Associated Press confirmed.

The report also found that heart and liver problems were significant contributing factors in Christopher Ward’s death.

Mr Ward, 34, was taken to a hospital shortly after being bitten by one of his two pet Gila monsters on February 12. His death less than four days later is believed to be the first from a Gila monster in the US in almost a century.

The post-mortem examination, conducted on February 18, said Mr Ward was bitten for four minutes and wavered in and out of consciousness for about two hours before seeking medical attention. He suffered multiple seizures and acute respiratory failure at the hospital.

Mr Ward’s girlfriend handed over the lizard named Winston and another named Potato to an animal control officer and other officers in the Denver suburb of Lakewood the day after the bite.

She told police she had heard something that “didn’t sound right” and entered a room to see Winston latched onto Mr Ward’s hand, according to the animal control officer’s report.

A Gila monster in the wild in Arizona (Alamy/PA)

She told officers Mr Ward “immediately began exhibiting symptoms, vomiting several times and eventually passing out and ceasing to breathe”, according to the report. She also said she and Mr Ward bought Winston at a reptile exhibition in October and Potato from a breeder in Arizona in November.

Told that Gila monsters were illegal in Lakewood, the woman told officers she wanted them out of her house as soon as possible, according to the report.

Officers working with the Colorado Department of Natural Resources sent the lizards to Reptile Gardens outside Rapid City, South Dakota. Twenty-six spiders of different species also were taken from the home to a nearby animal shelter.

Gila monsters are venomous reptiles that naturally inhabit parts of the southwestern US and neighbouring areas of Mexico. Their bites can cause intense pain and make their victims pass out but normally are not deadly.

They are legal to own in most states, easily found through breeders and at reptile shows, and widely regarded for their striking colour patterns and typically easygoing personality.

Colorado requires a permit to keep a Gila (pronounced HE-la) monster. Only zoological-type facilities are issued such permits, however, and Mr Ward apparently did not have one for his lizards, Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Kara Van Hoose said.

Winston may have slipped through the cracks of state enforcement because the lizard was sold at a reptile show. Colorado Department of Natural Resources agents sometimes attend shows to make sure illegal animals are not for sale.

Before Mr Ward, the last person to die of a Gila monster bite, around 1930, may have had cirrhosis of the liver, said Arizona State University professor Dale DeNardo, a Gila monster enthusiast who has studied the reptiles for decades.