Varadkar criticises US weapon supply to Israel ahead of White House visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Varadkar criticises US weapon supply to Israel ahead of White House visit

By Press Association
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking to the media at Blair House in Washington, DC (Niall Carson/PA)
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking to the media at Blair House in Washington, DC (Niall Carson/PA)

The US should not be sending arms to Israel, the Irish premier has said.

Leo Varadkar is meeting US President Joe Biden at the White House on Sunday, at the end of a week of engagements which involved an earlier bilateral between the two leaders.

Mr Biden said he agreed with the Taoiseach’s calls for a ceasefire in Gaza “as soon as possible”.

However, speaking to reporters in Washington DC, Mr Varadkar said there were areas in which the two administrations remain at odds.

He said he made it “very clear” to Mr Briden that Israel’s continued military actions in Gaza were not self-defence.

Asked about the US continuing to supply Israel with weapons, Mr Varadkar said: “That’s something we don’t agree with, but the American government is a sovereign government that makes its own decisions.”

The Irish leader said the US was working “very hard” towards a ceasefire, but Mr Biden has stopped short of calling for an immediate end to hostilities.

Asked what he wanted to see happen in Gaza, Mr Varadkar said: “The most important and most urgent thing is the need for a ceasefire so that the killing can stop, so that the hostages can go home, so that food and medicine can get into the people that need it in Gaza.

“Once that happens, we would hope that it becomes possible to build a more permanent ceasefire.

US and Irish premiers
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, US President Joe Biden, and Speaker Mike Johnson leave after the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon on Capitol Hill (Niall Carson/PA)

“I think everyone agrees that Hamas can’t be part of the governing of any Palestinian territory given what’s happened on October 7, but we don’t believe that it should be occupied by Israel.

“We certainly don’t believe it should be resettled by Israel. We believe it should be handed back over to Palestinian civilian control and unlike was the case since 2005, it shouldn’t be blocked by Israel.”

Mr Varadkar rejected an assertion that Ireland was seen as weak on both Israel’s right to defend itself as well as support for Ukraine.

He said: “What I’ve been encouraged by both here and then also in meeting recently in Europe is – if anything – people kind of encouraging us to stick by our stance and take the position that we’re taking.

“And I do think that a lot of people in America and across Europe agree with the position that we’re taking.

“Certainly on Ukraine, I think it’s recognised that Ireland has been a very strong supporter of Ukraine.

“We don’t provide military aid, but we help them in every other way imaginable, whether it’s accepting refugees, whether it’s financial support, non-lethal military aid, loans.”

On Sunday, Mr Varadkar will officially gift Mr Biden a bowl of shamrock as part of a long-running tradition for St Patrick’s Day.

Leo Varadkar
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaks during the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon (Niall Carson/PA)

On Friday, the Irish premier met the US President for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

The two leaders discussed the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as Irish-US trade relations.

Asked afterwards if he believed Mr Biden was fit for an election campaign, Mr Varadkar said: “I do and he’s in very good form, very engaged and very sharp.”

The Taoiseach said he did not believe that he would be attending a mass with the president on Sunday which had been proposed in early discussions of the itinerary for the week.

However, he added that he “would have been happy to” attend if there was such an invite.