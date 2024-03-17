Biden’s campaign funding for re-election surpasses £120m

US President Joe Biden’s campaign has amassed 155 million US dollars (£121.5 million) in cash on hand for the 2024 election, far exceeding the in-hand total for his Republican opponent Donald Trump.

The president raised 53 million US dollars (£41.5 million) alone last month, which was the strongest grassroots fundraising month since the campaign launched, according to his officials.

Among those efforts was a contest for supporters to attend a fundraiser on March 28 in New York with Mr Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton that raised 4 million US dollars (£3.1 million) last month.

In an interview last week, Mr Biden said: “The enthusiasm we’re picking up as we go around the country is real.

“We’ve raised a whole lot of money. We have 1.5 million donors, including 500,000 are brand new, they’re small donors; 97% of the donations under 200 dollars (£157).”

Both Mr Biden and Mr Trump clinched their party nominations last week, setting up a 2024 rematch.

Donald Trump speaking at a campaign rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday (Jeff Dean/AP)

Mr Trump’s February fundraising figures have not been released. By the end of January, his two major committees had 36.6 million US dollars (£28.7 million) in cash on hand, and those committees collectively spent more than they took in that month.

A major driver of those costs was legal fees from Mr Trump’s myriad of court cases.

The figures are only a partial snapshot of the Trump operation’s finances because other branches will not have to disclose their numbers until April.

Mr Biden’s cash on hand total is the highest amassed by any Democratic candidate in history during this point in the campaign. Emails to Biden supporters that focused on concerns over Mr Trump helped drive up support last month, the campaign said.

Jaime Harrison, leader of the Democratic National Committee, said: “While Joe Biden and Democrats continue to put up historic grassroots fundraising numbers, Donald Trump and the RNC are in financial disarray.

“Our grassroots supporters know that the stakes of this year could not be higher, and they’re chipping in like our democracy is on the line – because it is.”