UK in ‘better position’ against cyber attacks, but most businesses not resilient

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK in ‘better position’ against cyber attacks, but most businesses not resilient

By Press Association
Most British businesses are not resilient to cyber attacks, a report found. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Most British businesses are not resilient to cyber attacks, a report found. (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The UK and its allies are in a better position against cyber attacks than a few years ago, Microsoft’s UK head of security has said even as the tech giant warned that a vast majority of businesses in the UK are vulnerable to threats.

Paul Kelly, director of security for Microsoft UK, said that the UK is the second most attacked country in Europe, so needs to keep its position intact.

“We’re in a better position than five years earlier,” he said.

“Look at the amount of work that’s gone in across the Government departments, the strategies, the National Cyber Strategy, the ten-year plan, and then the hands-on guidance from NCSC (National Cyber Security Centre) helping small organisations all the way up to enterprises.

“They did multiple interventions around critical national infrastructure, and that’s key.”

He added: “When you look at the stats it will show that across Europe, Ukraine is the most targeted country, second to that is the UK.

“So it’s important that we maintain the posture that we are.”

It came as a report from Microsoft and Goldsmiths University found that just 13% of the UK’s organisations are “resilient” to cyberattacks.

The fact that so few are prepared for potential bad actors attacking them online could dent the Government’s ambition to make the UK a major player in artificial intelligence (AI).

“In the high risk category we had 39% of UK organisations and they shared characteristics like low investment in allocation towards research and development and technology, massive skills gap and deficit… and in particular a lack of leadership engagement,” said Dr Chris Brauer, director of innovation at Goldsmiths.

The report said that organisations using AI-enabled cybersecurity, which can work alongside professionals, are twice as resilient to attacks.

And when their defences are breached anyway the cost of fixing things is around a fifth lower.

It said that therefore the use of AI in cyber defence could save the UK £52 billion a year.

Only around 43% of businesses have resources set aside for cybersecurity events.

That is higher in the tech and financial sectors, at 70% and 65% respectively, and lower among retailers (26%) and education organisations (29%).

Mr Kelly said: “Cyber criminals, some armed with the resources of a nation state, are ‘tooling up’ with AI to increase the sophistication and intensity of their attacks.

“This research outlines 52 billion reasons for organisational leaders to ‘fight fire with fire’.”