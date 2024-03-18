Sponsorship sees Subbuteo World Cup Finals made free for spectators

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sponsorship sees Subbuteo World Cup Finals made free for spectators

By Press Association
Players from holders Italy will pit their flipping skills against teams from across the world (Alamy/PA)
The World Cup Finals of table football game Subbuteo will be free to spectators thanks to sponsorship, it has been announced.

Players from 32 countries will take part in the event, which is being held in September in Tunbridge Wells in Kent, where the game was invented in 1946 by local resident Peter Adolph.

Players from holders Italy will pit their flipping skills against teams from across the world in a sport which has been enjoying increased popularity among youngsters in recent years.

Players from 32 countries will take part in the event (﻿English Subbuteo Association/PA)

The English Subbuteo Association, which is organising the finals, said the games and other events being held over the weekend of September 20-22 including an exhibition, will be free to spectators following sponsorship by Royal Tunbridge Wells Borough Council and Eland Cables.

Alan Lee, chairman of the English Subbuteo Association, said: “Since announcing the World Cup, we’ve been inundated with enquiries from the public asking where they can buy tickets for the Celebration of Subbuteo weekend.

“We are absolutely delighted to be able to announce that all events will be free to the local community and the general public. Subbuteo is in the hearts of the people of Tunbridge Wells.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and excitement from the local community, who are very proud of their Subbuteo heritage. Subbuteo really is coming home.”

The council’s arts, heritage & engagement officer Jeremy Kimmel added: “As the home of Subbuteo, it’s brilliant that this event is coming to Tunbridge Wells this year – what’s even better is that attendance is free for the whole community.

“This game is part of our local heritage and that story belongs to everyone.”

An Eland Cables spokesman said: “As the event sponsor, Eland Cables is delighted this tournament is something the whole community can enjoy for free – an inter-generational opportunity to bring new people to the game and see the best players in action.”