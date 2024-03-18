Those with suspected autism face ‘knock-on effects’ amid lengthy wait times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Those with suspected autism face ‘knock-on effects’ amid lengthy wait times

By Press Association
Charities warned that a ‘lengthy wait for a diagnosis creates knock-on delays in children getting the right education, health and social care support’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Waiting lists to be assessed for autism on the NHS in England are the longest since current records began, according to new data, with experts putting a surge in demand down to increased public awareness of the condition.

Charities have warned lengthy waits for diagnosis can have knock-on effects and called for urgent action from the Government to tackle the issue.

They also want shortages in the health service’s specialist workforce addressed.

Figures released by NHS Digital shows both the total number of waits for an assessment, and the number of waits longer than 13 weeks, are the highest they have been since the start of the data in April 2019.

Patients in England with suspected autism waiting for assessment
(PA Graphics)

The number of patients waiting for assessment as of December 2023 was 172,040, up from 117,020 on December 2022, and more than five times the 32,220 on December 2019.

Those waiting at least 13 weeks stood at 147,070 on December 2023, up from 97,170 on December 2022 and more than six times the 24,250 on December 2019.

Mel Merritt, head of policy and campaigns at the National Autistic Society, said: “It’s extremely worrying that waiting lists for an autism assessment in England have nearly doubled in the last year.

“There are now more than 172,000 people potentially struggling without the right help and support in their daily lives – nearly twice the capacity of Wembley Stadium.

“The Government promised to make significant progress in reducing diagnosis waiting times in its autism strategy, but these figures make clear how in fact the complete opposite is happening.”

Autism is a spectrum disorder which affects how people communicate and interact. According to the World Health Organisation, about one in 100 children across the globe has the condition.

Signs in adults include not understanding how others are feeling, getting anxious about social situations, having a strict routine or seeming blunt without meaning to.

Autistic children may avoid eye contact and not respond to their name being called, among other symptoms.

Dr Conor Davidson, autism champion for the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “Public awareness of autism has significantly increased in recent years, and this has led to a seismic rise in the number of people coming forward for support.

“It is estimated that at least 1% of the population is autistic so it is likely demand will continue to grow in the coming years.”

He added that the “vast majority of people are facing unacceptable waits for an assessment, and we cannot allow this to become normal”.

“Autistic people are also much more likely to have a co-existing mental illness which can put them at increased risk of self-harm and suicide if they are not able to access the care and treatment they need,” Dr Davidson warned.

“This increase in people coming forward is an opportunity for the Government to address the gap in NHS autism services by investing in autism diagnostic capacity and post-diagnostic support.

“Ensuring services are properly staffed and equipped will better enable them to provide timely and effective care.”

Jolanta Lasota, chief executive of Ambitious about Autism, said the charity is “deeply concerned” by the statistics, adding that they “reveal how difficult it is for families to access autism diagnoses for their children, and that the problem is only getting worse”.

“A lengthy wait for a diagnosis creates knock-on delays in children getting the right education, health and social care support, which can lead to absence from school, deteriorating mental health, and enormous pressure on families,” Ms Lasota added.

“The Government must take urgent action to bring down waiting times and address the chronic shortfall in the specialist workforce, so autistic children and young people can access the support and services that will enable them to thrive.”

Ms Merritt added: “Autistic people shouldn’t miss out on vital support, or even develop mental health problems and end up in crisis, because they haven’t received the timely assessment that they’re entitled to.

“Without urgent long-term funding for diagnosis services, waiting lists will continue to rise. The Government must keep its promise and invest in the support and services that autistic people and their families need.”

A Government spokesperson said: “We know it’s vital to have a timely diagnosis of autism, and we’ve made £4.2 million available this year to improve care for autistic children and young people, including autism assessment services.

“NHS England has also published a national framework to help speed up assessment, and our £13 million partnership with the Department for Education and NHS England tests ideas that will improve access to specialist support for neurodiverse children in primary schools.”