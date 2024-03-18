Protesters’ beliefs cannot be used to justify criminal damage, court rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Protesters’ beliefs cannot be used to justify criminal damage, court rules

By Press Association
The Court of Appeal has ruled that protesters accused of criminal damage cannot use a legal argument described as the ‘last line of defence’ against prosecution by campaigners (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Protesters accused of criminal damage cannot use a legal argument described as the “last line of defence” against prosecution by campaigners, the Court of Appeal has ruled.

Three judges ruled protesters cannot claim at trial that they honestly believed a property owner would have consented to damage caused if they were fully aware of its “circumstances”, such as the impact of climate change.

The judges said political beliefs are “too remote” to be classed as a “lawful excuse”.

Last month the Court of Appeal considered whether the defence could be used after several protesters were found not guilty of criminal damage.

On Monday, Lady Chief Justice Baroness Carr, Lord Justice William Davis and Mr Justice Garnham ruled that “circumstances” could include the “time, place and extent” of the damage and the fact that it occurred during a protest, but not the reasons behind it.

Giving a summary of the judgment, Baroness Carr said: “The circumstances would not include the political or philosophical beliefs of the person causing the damage.

“They would not include the reasoning or wider motivations for the damage. These matters are too remote from the damage. Evidence from the defendant about the facts of or effects of climate change would be inadmissible.”

Attorney General Victoria Prentis had referred the matter to the court after a protester, known only as XX for legal reasons, had been cleared of conspiracy to damage property following a trial.

Government barristers previously told a hearing in London that protesters did not have a “carte blanche” to damage property and that the law was being applied “too broadly and in reality wrongly”.

But lawyers for XX claimed it was a “matter for the jury” whether the defence could be used and that taking the decision away from jurors was a “line that cannot be crossed”.

Climate protesters in London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
On the day of the hearing, several protesters staged a sit-in protest at the Royal Courts of Justice until after the building had closed to the public.

Tim Crosland, a former barrister and director of climate charity Plan B, who attended the demonstration, said the argument was the “last line of defence” for protesters and that taking it away would prevent juries from deciding “whether an action is justified”.

Monday’s ruling does not affect the outcome of previous trials but will affect what defences are available to protesters in future cases.

In the court’s written judgment, Baroness Carr said: “It was not Parliament’s intention … to give protesters free rein to publicise their cause through the criminal courts.”

She added that the law “was not intended to afford a defence to protesters based on the merits, urgency or importance of their cause, nor the perceived need to draw attention to a cause or a situation”.

The most senior judge in England and Wales continued: “‘Circumstances’ in the phrase ‘the destruction or damage and its circumstances’ do not include the merits, urgency or importance of the matter about which the defendant is protesting, nor the perceived need to draw attention to a cause or situation.”

Following the ruling, Ms Prentis said: “Climate change is an important issue and, while the right to protest must be protected, it does not give a right to cause serious criminal damage, no matter how strongly held a belief is.

“Today’s judgment is important as it ends any uncertainty over when a person has a lawful excuse to cause damage because they honestly believed the property owner would consent.

“It clarifies that the importance or merits of a protest are not the “circumstances” of damage caused during that protest.

“It is essential that these cases are dealt with consistently, so we welcome the court’s ruling, which will ensure consistency and give judges much-needed clarity in this important area of law.”