I know the responsibility I carry for Brazil and Tottenham – Richarlison

Tottenham forward Richarlison feels ready to carry the weight of expectation again for both club and country as the Brazil squad prepare to face England at Wembley.

The 26-year-old returned from minor groin surgery in November to hit nine goals for Spurs as Ange Postecoglou’s side chase Champions League qualification.

Richarlison admitted it was a tough spell dealing with his injury setback, which saw him avoid shooting during warm-ups because of the pain, and he also sought the help of a club psychologist to support his mental well-being.

Richarlison has returned to form with Tottenham following minor groin surgery (Victoria Jones/PA)

Richarlison, who is closing in on 50 international caps, knows the pressure which comes with the Brazil number nine shirt – having been in tears when taken off after failing to score in the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in September.

However, the Spurs frontman is determined to lead by example.

“(It is a) very big responsibility,” Richarlison said at a press conference.

“I myself carry a very strong image, where children like me a lot. I always try to walk the line, so as not to disappoint.

“I know the responsibility I carry with this shirt, (and) for a big club in England (also).”

On his work with a therapist, Richarlison added: “As a national team player with an active voice, I tell people to seek help because it saved my life. I was already at rock bottom.

“It is very important for the national team to have a psychologist to help the athletes.

“Only we know the pressure we suffer, not just within, like off the field. I suffered more even outside. It is important to have a psychologist.

“We know the prejudice that exists when someone says they are looking for help – I myself had it, but I don’t have it any more.”

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira was born in Belgium (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira was handed a first call-up to the Brazil squad for six years by new head coach Dorival Junior, the pair having worked together during a spell on loan at Flamengo from Manchester United.

The 28-year-old – who was born in Belgium and had played for their youth teams up to Under-17 level – is relishing the opportunity to tackle England at Wembley.

“Of course we know their qualities, they have many good players,” Pereira said.

“We respect England, but we know our qualities. In Brazil we will always have big players and a big team.

PRIMEIRO TREINO DE DORIVAL! ✅ Confira fotos da primeira atividade comandada por Dorival Júnior, nesta segunda-feira (18), no CT do Arsenal, em Londres. 📸: Rafael Ribeiro/CBF pic.twitter.com/tQzVDf4btP — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 18, 2024

“We know it is going to be a tough game, but we for sure are ready and know what we are capable of.”

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has now joined up with the rest of the Selecao squad at their St Albans base, having replaced Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, who withdrew through injury.

After facing England, Brazil then travel to Spain for a friendly in Madrid on Tuesday.