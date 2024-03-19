I know the responsibility I carry for Brazil and Tottenham – Richarlison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I know the responsibility I carry for Brazil and Tottenham – Richarlison

By Press Association
Brazil forward Richarlison is closing in on 50 international caps (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Brazil forward Richarlison is closing in on 50 international caps (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Tottenham forward Richarlison feels ready to carry the weight of expectation again for both club and country as the Brazil squad prepare to face England at Wembley.

The 26-year-old returned from minor groin surgery in November to hit nine goals for Spurs as Ange Postecoglou’s side chase Champions League qualification.

Richarlison admitted it was a tough spell dealing with his injury setback, which saw him avoid shooting during warm-ups because of the pain, and he also sought the help of a club psychologist to support his mental well-being.

Brazil’s Richarlison during a training session
Richarlison has returned to form with Tottenham following minor groin surgery (Victoria Jones/PA)

Richarlison, who is closing in on 50 international caps, knows the pressure which comes with the Brazil number nine shirt – having been in tears when taken off after failing to score in the World Cup qualifier against Bolivia in September.

However, the Spurs frontman is determined to lead by example.

“(It is a) very big responsibility,” Richarlison said at a press conference.

“I myself carry a very strong image, where children like me a lot. I always try to walk the line, so as not to disappoint.

“I know the responsibility I carry with this shirt, (and) for a big club in England (also).”

On his work with a therapist, Richarlison added: “As a national team player with an active voice, I tell people to seek help because it saved my life. I was already at rock bottom.

“It is very important for the national team to have a psychologist to help the athletes.

“Only we know the pressure we suffer, not just within, like off the field. I suffered more even outside. It is important to have a psychologist.

“We know the prejudice that exists when someone says they are looking for help – I myself had it, but I don’t have it any more.”

Brazil’s Andreas Pereira during a press conference
Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira was born in Belgium (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira was handed a first call-up to the Brazil squad for six years by new head coach Dorival Junior, the pair having worked together during a spell on loan at Flamengo from Manchester United.

The 28-year-old – who was born in Belgium and had played for their youth teams up to Under-17 level – is relishing the opportunity to tackle England at Wembley.

“Of course we know their qualities, they have many good players,” Pereira said.

“We respect England, but we know our qualities. In Brazil we will always have big players and a big team.

“We know it is going to be a tough game, but we for sure are ready and know what we are capable of.”

Juventus defender Gleison Bremer has now joined up with the rest of the Selecao squad at their St Albans base, having replaced Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, who withdrew through injury.

After facing England, Brazil then travel to Spain for a friendly in Madrid on Tuesday.