Man arrested over east London crossbow attacks released under investigation

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were injured by crossbow bolts in east London has been released under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said its investigation into the “awful attacks” remained a “complex and ongoing policing operation”.

The 47-year-old man was carrying a knuckle duster and “a bottle containing a substance” when he was detained at 11pm on Sunday in Shoreditch.

At around 23:00hrs on Sunday, 18 March, officers arrested a 47-year-old man in Shoreditch on suspicion of attempted murder and seized a crossbow as part of the operation in response to the recent crossbow attacks.

Officers searched his home and found a crossbow, knives and other weapons, which were sent for forensic examination.

A manhunt was launched after a 44-year-old woman was hit in the head with a crossbow bolt as she crossed the road by Clifton House in east London at around 7.45pm on Monday March 4.

A 20-year-old man was then injured in the neck by a crossbow bolt near Arnold Circus, about 60 metres from the scene of the first attack, on Thursday March 14 at 7.27pm.

Their injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing and they have now both left hospital.

Police asked anyone who has seen anything suspicious in the Arnold Circus area over recent weeks to call 101 quoting Operation Goldwater or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “I’m acutely aware of the level of concern in the community following these awful attacks.

“Since the first incident, the police response has been immediate and dynamic, with my detectives leading a significant investigation involving CCTV trawls, intelligence and forensic work, whilst my neighbourhood teams have been engaged in public appeals and reassurance patrols.

“This remains a complex and ongoing policing operation and the community will continue to see an enhanced police presence in the area.”

Police said anyone with information on the incidents should call 101 quoting CAD 6663/14 Mar or Operation Goldwater.