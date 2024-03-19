Man arrested over east London crossbow attacks released under investigation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man arrested over east London crossbow attacks released under investigation

By Press Association
The Met Police a 47-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were injured by crossbow bolts has been released under investigation (Joe Giddens/PA)
A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two people were injured by crossbow bolts in east London has been released under investigation.

The Metropolitan Police said its investigation into the “awful attacks” remained a “complex and ongoing policing operation”.

The 47-year-old man was carrying a knuckle duster and “a bottle containing a substance” when he was detained at 11pm on Sunday in Shoreditch.

Officers searched his home and found a crossbow, knives and other weapons, which were sent for forensic examination.

A manhunt was launched after a 44-year-old woman was hit in the head with a crossbow bolt as she crossed the road by Clifton House in east London at around 7.45pm on Monday March 4.

A 20-year-old man was then injured in the neck by a crossbow bolt near Arnold Circus, about 60 metres from the scene of the first attack, on Thursday March 14 at 7.27pm.

Their injuries were not life-threatening or life-changing and they have now both left hospital.

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, who is responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, said: “I’m acutely aware of the level of concern in the community following these awful attacks.

“Since the first incident, the police response has been immediate and dynamic, with my detectives leading a significant investigation involving CCTV trawls, intelligence and forensic work, whilst my neighbourhood teams have been engaged in public appeals and reassurance patrols.

“This remains a complex and ongoing policing operation and the community will continue to see an enhanced police presence in the area.”

Police said anyone with information on the incidents should call 101 quoting CAD 6663/14 Mar or Operation Goldwater.