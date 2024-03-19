Netanyahu ‘determined’ to carry out ground invasion of Rafah

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Netanyahu ‘determined’ to carry out ground invasion of Rafah

By Press Association
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu (right) is ‘determined’ that a ground offensive in Rafah will happen despite misgivings from US president Joe Biden (left) (AP Photo)
Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu (right) is ‘determined’ that a ground offensive in Rafah will happen despite misgivings from US president Joe Biden (left) (AP Photo)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he remains determined to carry out a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, despite the misgivings of US President Joe Biden.

Mr Netanyahu told a parliamentary committee Tuesday that he would wait to hear proposals from the US “out of respect to the president” about ways to protect the civilian population in Rafah before ordering the operation.

But he said he does not see any alternative to a ground offensive if Israel is to carry out its goal of destroying the Hamas militant group’s remaining battalions in Rafah.

Israel Palestinians Germany
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says there is ‘no other way to eliminate Hamas without a ground incursion’ (AP Photo/Leo Correa, Pool)

Mr Netanyahu said: “We have a debate with the Americans over the need to enter Rafah, not over the need to eliminate Hamas.

“We are determined to complete the elimination of these battalions in Rafah, and there is no way to do this without a ground incursion.”

Israel says that Rafah, located on the Egyptian border, is Hamas’ last major stronghold in Gaza.

An estimated 1.5 million Palestinians, more than half of Gaza’s population, are now huddled in Rafah after fleeing fighting elsewhere in the territory.

Israel Palestinians Cease fire Deal Explainer
More than half of Gaza’s population has fled to Rafah to seek refuge from the fighting (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

US officials say they will not support an operation in Rafah without the Israelis presenting a credible plan to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians.

Israel has yet to present such a plan, according to White House officials.

On Monday, Mr Netanyahu agreed to send a team of Israeli officials to Washington to discuss a prospective Rafah operation with the US.

The decision took place during Mr Netanyahu and Mr Biden’s first conversation in more than a month.