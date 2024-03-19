Netanyahu ‘determined’ to carry out ground invasion of Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he remains determined to carry out a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, despite the misgivings of US President Joe Biden.

Mr Netanyahu told a parliamentary committee Tuesday that he would wait to hear proposals from the US “out of respect to the president” about ways to protect the civilian population in Rafah before ordering the operation.

But he said he does not see any alternative to a ground offensive if Israel is to carry out its goal of destroying the Hamas militant group’s remaining battalions in Rafah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says there is ‘no other way to eliminate Hamas without a ground incursion’ (AP Photo/Leo Correa, Pool)

Mr Netanyahu said: “We have a debate with the Americans over the need to enter Rafah, not over the need to eliminate Hamas.

“We are determined to complete the elimination of these battalions in Rafah, and there is no way to do this without a ground incursion.”

Israel says that Rafah, located on the Egyptian border, is Hamas’ last major stronghold in Gaza.

An estimated 1.5 million Palestinians, more than half of Gaza’s population, are now huddled in Rafah after fleeing fighting elsewhere in the territory.

More than half of Gaza’s population has fled to Rafah to seek refuge from the fighting (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

US officials say they will not support an operation in Rafah without the Israelis presenting a credible plan to ensure the safety of Palestinian civilians.

Israel has yet to present such a plan, according to White House officials.

On Monday, Mr Netanyahu agreed to send a team of Israeli officials to Washington to discuss a prospective Rafah operation with the US.

The decision took place during Mr Netanyahu and Mr Biden’s first conversation in more than a month.