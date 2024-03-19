Beyonce says new album comes from experience of not feeling welcome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Beyonce says new album comes from experience of not feeling welcome

By Press Association
Beyonce Knowles is set to release a new album (PA)
Beyonce Knowles is set to release a new album (PA)

Beyonce has said her forthcoming album, Act II: Cowboy Carter, comes from an experience where she “did not feel welcome”, which inspired her to do a deep dive into the history of country music.

The American pop star, 42, became the first black woman to top Billboard’s country music chart in the US in February following the release of single Texas Hold Em’ – which dropped on the day of the Super Bowl, alongside 16 Carriages – when Beyonce first teased she would be coming out with a new album.

In anticipation of the record, which will act as a continuation of her 2022 album Renaissance, Beyonce wrote to her fans on her official website and Instagram page.

The 32-time Grammy award winner, who has six chart-topping singles in the UK, said she was “honoured” to become the first black woman to top the Hot Country Songs chart, but hopes that an artist’s race – in relation to music genres – will one day become “irrelevant”.

“Today marks the 10-day countdown until the release of act ii,” she said.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all of the supporters of Texas Hold ‘Em and 16 Carriages.

“I feel honored to be the first Black woman with the number one single on the Hot Country Songs chart.

“That would not have happened without the outpouring of support from each and every one of you.

“My hope is that years from now, the mention of an artist’s race, as it relates to releasing genres of music, will be irrelevant.

“This album has been over five years in the making.

“It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t.

“But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.

“It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history.

“The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me.

“Act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

Beyonce also teased some “surprises” on the album, and said she has “collaborated with some brilliant artists who I deeply respect”.

She added: “I hope that you can hear my heart and soul, and all the love and passion that I poured into every detail and every sound.

“I focused on this album as a continuation of Renaissance… I hope this music is an experience, creating another journey where you can close your eyes, start from the beginning and never stop.

“This ain’t a Country album. This is a ‘Beyonce’ album. This is act ii Cowboy Carter, and I am proud to share it with y’all!”

Beyonce, who is married to rapper Jay-Z, first made it big with girl group Destiny’s Child before she went solo and released her number one debut album Dangerously In Love in 2003.

Fans had eagerly been anticipating a new project from the singer, who initially released Renaissance, also called Act i: Renaissance, in July 2022, later revealing it was part of a three-act project.

In December, Beyonce released a new single titled My House to commemorate the “opening weekend” of the Renaissance tour film, which followed the music superstar on her world tour of the Grammy-winning album.