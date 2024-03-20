Blade Runner and Blood Simple actor M Emmet Walsh dies age 88

US actor M Emmet Walsh, who starred in hit films including Blade Runner and Blood Simple during his six-decade career, has died aged 88.

The veteran star died from a cardiac arrest on Tuesday at Kerbs Memorial Hospital in St Albans, Vermont, a statement from his manager Sandy Joseph to the PA news agency confirmed.

Walsh was known for playing a variety of roles during his career, including as Harrison Ford’s LAPD boss in Sir Ridley Scott’s 1982 Blade Runner and an unscrupulous private detective in Ethan Coen’s Blood Simple two years later.

M Emmet Walsh at the Knives Out premiere in Los Angeles (AFF/Aalmy/PA)

He also played Dermot Mulroney’s on-screen father in My Best Friend’s Wedding, which starred Julia Roberts and Dustin Hoffman’s belligerent parole officer in Straight Time.

His body of work includes 119 films and 250 TV productions, with recent roles including playing an elderly security guard in Rian Johnson’s murder-mystery comedy Knives Out with Daniel Craig at the helm.