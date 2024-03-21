Snow leopards arrive at Chester Zoo for first time in 93-year history

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Snow leopards arrive at Chester Zoo for first time in 93-year history

By Press Association
Snow leopards Yashin and Nubra have been exploring their new home at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)
Snow leopards Yashin and Nubra have been exploring their new home at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)

Two “incredibly playful” snow leopards have arrived at a zoo in Cheshire for the first time in a “huge milestone” in the conservation charity’s 93-year history.

Chester Zoo is now home to male leopard Yashin and female Nubra, who are just over 18 months old and arrived from zoos in Europe after being carefully matched as part of an important breeding programme.

Conservationists said the pair have “really hit it off” and are hopeful they will go on to have cubs.

The snow leopards arrived ahead of the opening of a new habitat at the zoo, containing more than 600 tonnes of scree and rocks to recreate the terrain of the Himalayan mountains where they live in the wild.

A close up photo of a snow leopard's face
It is the first time snow leopards have lived at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)

The immersive habitat features two large outdoor areas with rocky outcrops, shallow cave retreats, ledges and steep rugged cliffs to recreate the experience of the wild.

Mike Jordan, director of animals and plants at the zoo, said: “The arrival of snow leopards is a huge milestone in our zoo’s long history and signifies our commitment to protecting another of the world’s most threatened big cat species.

“Yashin and Nubra are both just over 18 months old, so they’re incredibly playful, inquisitive and full of energy.

“They’re also both now at the age where they’d naturally start to leave their mother and become independent, which is why they’ve been paired up here at Chester Zoo as part of a European conservation breeding programme, which is working to safeguard the species from becoming extinct.

A photo of a snow leopard sitting in the new habitat at Chester Zoo
The snow leopards have been exploring their new habitat designed to recreate the rocky terrain of the Himalayan mountains (Chester Zoo/PA)

“Now that they’ve had some time to settle in and explore their new home here in Chester, the pair appear to have really hit it off and, in time, we’re hopeful that they’ll go on to have cubs together.”

It is first time in the conservation charity’s long history that its experts have cared for the highly threatened species which is vulnerable to extinction, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Snow leopards are elusive animals having adapted to high-altitude living in the Himalayas and Central Asia.

Sightings have become so rare that they have been nicknamed the “ghost of the mountains” by communities that live alongside them.

A photo of a snow leopard walking by a rock
The snow leopards have ‘really hit it off’ according to conservationists at Chester Zoo (Chester Zoo/PA)

In the wild, they face a number of threats including climate change, which is eroding the landscape they thrive in, habitat loss, poaching and retaliatory killings following cases of human-wildlife conflict.

Mr Jordan said: “This incredible new habitat not only offers visitors spectacular viewing opportunities and a fascinating glimpse into the harsh, yet beautiful world that snow leopards inhabit.

“It’ll also help conservationists here to learn more about the lives of these iconic cats, helping to further support global conservation efforts for the species.”

The new snow leopard habitat at Chester Zoo will open to the public from March 25.