Charles is ‘doing very well’, Camilla tells well-wishers

By Press Association
Camilla meets members of the public during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfast to meet shop owners and staff during her two-day visit to Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
The King is “doing very well”, Camilla has said, during a visit in Belfast.

The Queen was handed a get well card for her husband, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

She is undertaking a number of engagements in Northern Ireland on Thursday after arriving at the region’s royal residence Hillsborough Castle on Wednesday night.

On Thursday morning Camilla arrived to crowds of well-wishers on the bustling Lisburn Road in south Belfast.

The Queen with Lord-Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle during a visit to Lisburn Road in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

She met owners and staff at Coffey’s Butchers, The Arcadia deli and Knotts Bakery before doing an impromptu meet and greet with well-wishers.

Camilla was presented with a gift of some local favourites at Coffey’s, including vegetable rolls and beer sausages, and responded saying: “I shall take these back for my husband, he will make the most of them”.

During her visit to The Arcadia, shop assistant Brenda Robb asked after Charles, and handed her a get well card for him, extending her best wishes.

Camilla accepted the card and thanked her, adding: “He’s doing very well …. he was very disappointed he couldn’t come”.

Responding to quips about men “not being the best patients”, Camilla said: “I try to keep him in order.”

Ms Robb told the PA news agency: “She was beautiful, a real lady. She accepted a get well card that I got for her husband and she said she was sorry her husband wasn’t here.

Camilla meets the owner of Knotts Bakery, William Corrie, his wife Zoe Salmon and their son Fitz during the visit to Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

“It was a very appropriate card. It had a wee saying from Belfast, basically rest up, take care, and on the back of it, it said from Ireland. It was picked with love.

“People say maybe he’ll not get the card, but I think he will.”

Meanwhile, at Knotts, Camilla met owner William Corrie, as well as his wife, former Miss Northern Ireland and Blue Peter presenter Zoe Salmon, and their one-year-old son Fitz.

The Queen chuckled as a joke was made that the young boy, dressed in a tux, had stolen her thunder, and smiled down at him.

She left Knotts with a gift of their fruit loaf and iced madeira cake, adding she hoped to snack on it later.

Camilla arrived in Northern Ireland on Wednesday evening, with a bugler from the Hillsborough Ford Guard playing to mark her arrival at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down.

The Queen was last in Northern Ireland in May 2023 when she and the King undertook engagements on their first visit to the region following the coronation.

She is travelling alone this week after Charles stepped back from his public duties while receiving treatment for cancer.