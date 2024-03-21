Unwanted trainers to be collected from running events to tackle waste

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Unwanted trainers to be collected from running events to tackle waste

By Press Association
Runners pass the Old Naval College, Greenwich, during the 2016 Virgin Money London Marathon (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Runners pass the Old Naval College, Greenwich, during the 2016 Virgin Money London Marathon (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Unwanted trainers will be collected from participants at the London Marathon Running Show in a bid to tackle the number of shoes ending up in landfill.

London Marathon Events (LME) will be supporting the running shoe collection campaign JogOn to collect unwanted trainers at its running events.

Estimates suggest more than three million shoes end up in landfill each year and JogOn’s ambition is to remove more than one million pairs of trainers from landfill.

Hundreds of trainers and running shoes will be collected from participants at events including the 2024 Brighton Marathon Weekend and the 2024 TCS London Marathon, both set to take place this April.

JogOn drop-off points will be available at the Brighton Marathon Weekend on April 6 and 7 in Preston Park, and at the 2024 TCS London Marathon Running Show, where all London Marathon participants collect their running bibs between April 17 and 20.

All trainers and running shoes donated by participants will be sorted by the JogOn team to ensure they are suitable for redistribution before being sent on for reuse in the UK and overseas.

JogOn works with companies, charities and organisations that can make use of second-hand shoes, with 90% of donated shoes suitable for redistribution.

Any running shoes that are not suitable for re-use are disposed of by the JogOn team via a waste-to-energy plant where electricity is generated from incinerating waste.

Kate Chapman, head of sustainability at LME, said: “We’re working to introduce more initiatives every year to reduce the environmental impact of our events.

“Every participant in our running events will have at least one pair of running trainers and it’s likely they will also have other trainers they no longer use.

“The majority of these trainers end up in landfill, or being incinerated, but our partnership with JogOn means we can now encourage all our participants to check their cupboards for unwanted running shoes and bring them to the drop-off locations at the Brighton Marathon and the TCS London Marathon.

“JogOn can then give new life to pre-loved trainers and donate them to people who need them.”

Tony Piedade, founder of JogOn, said: “I am super excited to be partnering with London Marathon Events.

“It’s a real boost to the JogOn campaign to keep unwanted running shoes out of landfill.

“I am grateful for the leadership and energy that the London Marathon Events team has bought to the campaign and look forward to working with them for years to come.”

JogOn will be collecting discarded trainers and running shoes at the following events this year:

• Brighton Marathon Weekend on April 6 and 7

• TCS London Marathon Running Show from April 17 to 20

• Standard Chartered Great City Race on July 23

• The Big Half on September 1

• Vitality Westminster Mile on September 21

• Vitality London 10,000 on September 22

• The Royal Parks Half on October 13