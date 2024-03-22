Earlier signs of spring are becoming the new norm, Woodland Trust says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Earlier signs of spring are becoming the new norm, Woodland Trust says

By Press Association
A common dog violet flowering in oak woodland in late spring (Woodland Trust/PA)
Earlier sightings of the signs of spring – from the first leaves on trees to early butterflies – could be the new norm as the climate changes, conservationists said.

The Woodland Trust runs the Nature’s Calendar citizen science scheme, which gathers sightings of the signs of the seasons from the public.

It says reports of leafing on trees and certain butterflies have come early this year, and there is a general trend of earlier springs.

Elder tree in leaf
One of the first trees to come into leaf is the elder tree and for the last five years, records of first leafing collected by members of the public have been earlier than the 20-year average by four to 16 days, the charity said.

This year, which saw the warmest February on record for England and Wales, seems to be following suit, according to the Woodland Trust.

First leafing of other tree species including larch, rowan and oak have been appearing two to three weeks early in 2024.

And the Nature’s Calendar scheme has already received many sightings of brimstone butterflies, one of the first to be spotted each year, about two weeks earlier than expected, the trust said.

Other organisations such as the National Trust and the Royal Horticultural Society have also reported early flowering and blossoming at their sites, although the National Trust said recent cooler weather had slowed the advance of spring in parts of the country.

Over the longer term, the England “spring index” of key seasonal events is now – based on the period 1998-2022 – running around 8.9 days in advance of the average for the period 1891-1947.

The spring index is calculated from average dates of the first flowering of hawthorn, first flowering of horse chestnut, first appearance of an orange tip butterfly and first sighting of a swallow, and also draws on Nature’s Calendar data.

Dr Judith Garforth, citizen science officer at the Woodland Trust, recorded elder first leaf on February 20 in North Yorkshire and said spring is spreading north rapidly.

“Whilst the sighting of an elder in leaf was a very welcome glimmer of spring after all the grim wet weather, it was much earlier than I’d expect, especially this far north.

“Overall though, the general trend is continuing with spring arriving earlier and becoming something like the new norm.

“Our data provides the clearest evidence of a changing climate affecting wildlife.”

The conservation charity warns that earlier springs can mean wildlife food chains become “mismatched”, such as early oak leafing leading to an earlier peak in moth caterpillars, which may affect the breeding success of blue tits that feed their young on them.

A brimstone butterfly at rest on blade of grass (Alamy/PA)
And insects can emerge too early in the spring before there are many flowers blooming to provide sufficient food resources for them, Dr Garforth said.

She warned: “Change has happened very quickly which is why the best option to help wildlife would be to slow it down– by reducing CO2 emissions and by planting more trees.”

She added: “We must continue to monitor this ever-important data we receive to keep tracking nature’s response.”

The Woodland Trust is asking for more volunteers to become citizen scientists and contribute sightings to Nature’s Calendar, to contribute to a biological record stretching back nearly 300 years and help scientists track changes.

People can visit: naturescalendar.woodlandtrust.org.uk to find out more about the scheme and take part.