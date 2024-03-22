Northern Ireland’s political leaders extend well wishes to Princess of Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Northern Ireland’s political leaders extend well wishes to Princess of Wales

By Press Association
First Minister Michelle O’Neill (left) and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (Liam McBurney/PA)
Northern Ireland’s political leaders have extended well wishes to the Princess of Wales after she revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Stormont’s leaders, Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly, both sent messages of support on social media shortly after Kate revealed the news in an emotional video message.

The First Minister and deputy First Minister jointly met with the Queen when she visited Hillsborough Castle in Co Down earlier in the week and took the opportunity to pass on their best wishes for the health of the King and the Princess of Wales.

Queen Camilla visit to Northern Ireland
Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly met the Queen earlier in the week (Liam McBurney/PA)

In her message on X, Sinn Fein’s Ms O’Neill said: “I am very sorry to hear the news of the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis.

“I send her my best wishes and the strength for her treatment, and a full and speedy recovery.

“A special word of thought to her young family at this challenging time.”

The DUP’s Ms Little-Pengelly said Kate will be “in the thoughts and prayers of so many across Northern Ireland”.

She said: “Sending heartfelt best wishes and love from so many in Northern Ireland to the Princess of Wales.

“May God bless her and support her and the family through this difficult time.

“I know the Princess will be kept in the thoughts and prayers of so many across Northern Ireland.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said his thoughts and prayers were with the Princess of Wales and her family.

He added: “Wishing her a full and speedy recovery.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said Kate should now be left in peace to focus on her health.

In a social media post, she said: “Wishing the Princess of Wales speedy recovery to full health and hope that she can now be left in peace to focus on her health and her family.”

Stormont Assembly
UUP Leader Mr Doug Beattie said Kate had to face her cancer diagnosis in the glare of media speculation (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said cancer is an “invasive and insidious disease that many within our wider society face on a daily basis”.

He added: “They do so in private, surrounded by family and friends.

“Today, the news that the Princess of Wales is also battling cancer is of concern to the whole country but mostly to her family and particularly her young children.

“Sadly, she has to face this challenge in the glare of media speculation.

“On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I would like to wish Her Royal Highness a speedy recovery and hope she, and her family, will be given space to deal with this terrible disease in private.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said on X he was sorry to hear the news.

He added: “Families across these islands know the stress and strain it place on people and their loved ones.

“We hope she makes a quick and full recovery and our thoughts are with her family.”

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “On my own behalf and on behalf of TUV and those we represent I wish to join in the nation’s good wishes to HRH Princess of Wales on the distressing news that she is battling cancer.

“Cancer is no respecter of persons, but when it strikes a young mother it is particularly poignant.

“We trust and pray the Princess will make a full recovery and at this difficult time draw comfort from a nation at one in wishing her and her family well.”