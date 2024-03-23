Two men arrested over Creeslough explosion tragedy released

Two men in their 50s who were arrested in connection with the fatal explosion at a service station in Co Donegal which claimed the lives of 10 people in 2022 have been released.

Four men, three women and three young people, with ages ranging from five to 59, died in the blast on the afternoon of Friday October 7 in the village of Creeslough.

Police investigating the explosion said the two men were arrested on Friday morning for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

A Gardai spokesperson said: “The two males arrested yesterday have been released without charge.

“The investigation led by gardai in Donegal division is ongoing with the intention of submitting a file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”

The investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough continues to be co-ordinated from Milford garda station, where an incident room is established under the direction of a garda senior investigating officer (SIO).

The investigation continues to be led by local gardai, supported by a number of different agencies.

Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, fashion student Jessica Gallagher, Celtic fan Martin McGill, Sydney native James O’Flaherty, shop worker Martina Martin, carpenter Hugh “Hughie” Kelly and 14-year-old Leona Harper were killed in the explosion.