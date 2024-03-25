UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths stepping down for health reasons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths stepping down for health reasons

By Press Association
UN humanitarian aid coordinator Martin Griffiths speaks in Geneva (Jamey Keaten/AP)
UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths is stepping down from his role for health reasons after nearly three years of trying to tackle mounting crises in Ukraine, Gaza and Africa, the United Nations announced.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres praised Mr Griffiths “for his tremendous leadership and service to the United Nations and the humanitarian community in advocating for people affected by crises and mobilising resources to address their needs”, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said.

Mr Griffiths, 72, told The Associated Press earlier this month that he suffered a severe case of Covid-19 in October and is still has long Covid.

Mr Griffiths took on the job of UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator in July 2021 as crises were escalating around the globe and funds for humanitarian aid were shrinking.

A veteran British diplomat and seasoned negotiator with wide global experience, he served as the UN special envoy for Yemen for three years before taking on the UN’s top humanitarian post.

Mr Haq said Mr Griffiths will remain in his post until the end of June to allow for a smooth transition.

In 1994, Mr Griffiths served in Geneva as director of the UN Department of Humanitarian Affairs, which preceded the establishment of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, that he now heads.

From 1999 to 2010, he was the founding director of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue in Geneva, where according to the UN he specialised in developing political dialogue between governments and insurgents in a range of countries across Asia, Africa and Europe.

Mr Griffiths served as the first executive director of the European Institute of Peace from 2014-2018 and he served as special adviser to three UN special envoys for Syria and as deputy head of the UN mission in Syria from 2012-2014, during the early years of the ongoing conflict there.

Earlier in his career, he was a British diplomat and worked for various international humanitarian organisations, including Unicef, Save the Children and Action Aid.