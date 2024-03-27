Leo Varadkar attends what is likely to be his last Cabinet meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Leo Varadkar attends what is likely to be his last Cabinet meeting

By Press Association
Leo Varadkar speaks to the media at Government Buildings in Dublin (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)
Leo Varadkar speaks to the media at Government Buildings in Dublin (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

Irish premier Leo Varadkar has said he is confident the country is in good hands before attending what is likely to be his last Cabinet meeting before he steps down.

A week ago, Mr Varadkar surprised the Irish political system by announcing he was stepping down as Taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael.

Further and Higher Education Minister Simon Harris was declared Fine Gael leader on Sunday after other heavyweights in the party said they would not run.

When the Irish Parliament returns from the Easter recess on Tuesday April 9, it will vote on whether Mr Harris will become the next, and youngest, Irish premier.

On his way into Cabinet on Wednesday, Mr Harris said he aims to meet with the other coalition party leaders, Tanaiste and Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

He also said he would look to “turbo charge” the programme for government.

Ahead of Cabinet, Mr Varadkar was seen greeting Mr Harris in front of Government Buildings.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Varadkar said this would “probably” be his last Cabinet meeting, and based on a rough count it is his 650th one.

He added it was “quite a busy one” as ministers tried to get things approved before “the changeover”.

When it was put to him that people were finding it difficult to accept there was no scandal or disquiet in Fine Gael that led to his resignation, he said: “I know people struggle to accept that politicians tell the truth.

“Almost all the time we do, or at least what we believe to be the truth. So, the reasons are the ones that I set out, and it is as simple as that.”

Mr Harris told reporters there are “real areas” that he wants to make progress on.

“What in the programme for government could be turbocharged, that could be accelerated, that could be delivered quickly for people? And are there new areas that I as party leader want to outline in terms of the vision for Fine Gael?”

Asked about the possible reshuffle among Fine Gael ministers, he said: “I’m not there at all in my head yet.

“What I want to do today is endeavour to meet with my fellow party leaders, with the leader of the Fianna Fail party, the Tanaiste, and the leader of the Green Party Minister Ryan.”

Leo Varadkar steps down as Taoiseach
Simon Harris speaks to the media at Government Buildings, Dublin (Gráinne Ní Aodha/PA)

He added: “I understand, respectively, why the individual appointments matter, and of course they do. But for me right now, the most important thing is policy, what can we get done for the Irish people, because I think there’s a real sense out there that people want delivery.

“They want politicians to get back to bread-and-butter issues, roll up our sleeves and get stuck in, and from day one that’s what I’ll do.”

Mr Varadkar said he had no advice for Mr Harris about ministerial appointments, but he did have advice for party members.

He said: “Rather than giving Simon Harris advice, I’d just ask other people in the parliamentary party to give him a fair go.

“There are lots of people who are going to be disappointed and that’s just the nature of these things.

“Don’t take it personally. Buckle down, work hard, and as I probably helped to demonstrate in the past couple of weeks, opportunities arise in politics all the time.”

Asked if he felt relief going into his last Cabinet meeting, Mr Varadkar said “it’s too early to say”.

“If there is one thing it is confidence, confidence that there’s a really good team there and they will continue the work that I’ve been part of for the past 13 years. The country is in good hands.”

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said his constituency colleague Mr Harris will be “Wicklow’s first taoiseach”.

“I’ve seen the hard work, I’ve seen the energy he brings to his role as minister and I’ve no doubt he’s going to do the same in terms of his role as taoiseach.”