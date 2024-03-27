King’s favourite flower lines Burberry trench coat after Highgrove collaboration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King’s favourite flower lines Burberry trench coat after Highgrove collaboration

By Press Association
Charles is known for his love of flowers and gardening (Liam McBurney/PA)
Burberry has teamed up with Highgrove to unveil a new collection of classic trench coats – with the famous check lining swapped for floral illustrations inspired by the King’s gardens.

British artist Holly Mills, a graduate from the Royal Drawing School, painted wildflower meadows in full summer bloom and delphiniums – the King’s favourite flower – at the monarch’s private residence in Gloucestershire for the artwork which was incorporated into the clothing.

The Highgrove X Burberry trench in Hunter with wildflower meadow lining
The luxury oversized Castleford trenches come in two colours – Ivy with a wildflower printed silk lining, and Hunter with the delphinium lining – and cost £2,490 each.

Four organic silk scarves also form part of the collaboration, with two depicting vibrant multi-colour wildflowers priced at £370 each, and one showing purple and blue delphiniums, and another yellow and blue delphiniums, at £120 each.

The Highgrove X Burberry collection marks the third joint output of Royal Warrant holder Burberry and Highgrove Gardens, which is under the stewardship of Charles’s charity The King’s Foundation.

The Ivy Burberry Trench coat in collaboration with Highgrove featuring the King's favourite flower
A spokeswoman for the King’s Foundation described the partnership as continuing to “honour the thoughtful, steadfast work of King Charles III and The King’s Foundation”.

She added: “As a Royal Warrant holder and British heritage brand, Burberry shares the commitment of The King’s Foundation in supporting young British artists, whilst ensuring the legacy of craft and artistry is passed on to the next generation.”

Burberry is known for its Burberry Check which usually lines its classic trenches.

Prince Of Wales Launches Coronation Meadows Initiative
But, in 1913, a selection of Burberry women’s summer coats featured floral silk for their lining and the styles were recommended for fashionable functions during the warmer months.

The King’s Foundation spokeswoman said: “These carefully crafted pieces represent Burberry and Highgrove’s commitment to craftsmanship and responsible business practices.”

The Castleford trench coat was a new style introduced by Burberry’s chief creative officer Daniel Lee.

The Highgrove X Burberry Meadow Silk Scarf
It is woven from gabardine, an invention by Thomas Burberry in 1879, at Burberry’s mill in Keighley and is assembled at its factory in Castleford, Yorkshire.

Charles acquired the 18th century Highgrove countryside estate near Tetbury in 1980, when it had only a kitchen garden, an overgrown copse, some pastureland and a few hollow oaks.

A passionate gardener, he has spent more than 40 years devoting energy into transforming the gardens around the house – which serves as his private home with the Queen.

Delphinium feature
The collection is on sale via Burberry, and the scarves are also available in Highgrove shops and online.