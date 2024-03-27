Gary Glitter victim seeking six-figure sum in damages, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Gary Glitter victim seeking six-figure sum in damages, court told

By Press Association
A victim of former pop star Gary Glitter is bringing a compensation claim against him after suffering ‘the worst kind’ of abuse at his hands, a High Court judge was told (PA)
A victim of former pop star Gary Glitter is bringing a compensation claim against him after suffering ‘the worst kind’ of abuse at his hands, a High Court judge was told (PA)

One of Gary Glitter’s victims is seeking around half-a-million pounds from the disgraced musician in damages, the High Court has heard.

The woman is suing Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, following his 2015 conviction for abusing her and two other young people between 1975 and 1980.

She has previously secured a “default judgment” in her claim – a ruling in her favour over Glitter’s liability, with a judge now due to make a ruling on the level of damages the woman can receive.

At a hearing on Wednesday, the court heard the woman – who cannot be named for legal reasons – has been unable to work for several decades as a result of the abuse.

Gary Glitter court case
Former glam rock singer Gary Glitter was jailed for abusing three girls (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The court heard that part of her damages bid includes a claim for £20,000 per year for 40 years, covering the time she has been unable to work, although any award is likely to be reduced.

Jonathan Metzer, for the woman, said Glitter’s abuse had a “dramatic and terrible impact” on her education, work and personal relationships.

He told the High Court in London: “One can only begin to imagine the profound pain felt by someone who has experienced such shocking abuse… then suffered from feelings of shame and worthlessness.”

The barrister said his client was “plagued by thoughts of self-blame”, adding that her mother was a fan of Glitter’s music.

Mr Metzer said: “You may have concluded that his status as a rock star created a substantial imbalance of power that he exploited.

“There was an abuse of trust… her mother was beguiled by the defendant.”

Glitter did not attend Wednesday’s hearing, nor was he represented by a lawyer, with the court told he had not so far engaged with the civil case.

Mrs Justice Tipples said she would give her decision in early May.

Dorset Feature
HMP Verne at Portland in Dorset, where Glitter is currently being held (Chris Ison/PA)

She said: “In terms of the maths, the claim is made for 40 years… in terms of reflecting time out of the labour market.”

The judge added: “The principle is not the issue, the issue is assessing it.”

“This is a large amount of money that you are asking for,” Mrs Justice Tipples said.

Glitter was jailed for 16 years in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls. His sentence expires in February 2031.

He was automatically released from HMP The Verne, a low-security prison in Portland, Dorset, in February last year after serving half of his fixed-term determinate sentence.

Glitter was put back behind bars less than six weeks after walking free when police monitoring showed he had breached his licence conditions by reportedly trying to access the dark web and viewing downloaded images of children.

The court heard Glitter is now back at HMP The Verne, after being housed at HMP Risley during his recent failed parole bid.

The offences for which he was jailed in 2015 came to light as part of Operation Yewtree, the Metropolitan Police investigation launched in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.