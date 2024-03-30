Japanese health officials raid factory producing ‘deadly’ supplements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japanese health officials raid factory producing ‘deadly’ supplements

By Press Association
Japan’s health ministry officials walk towards the Osaka plant of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical (Yohei Fukai/AP)
Japanese government officials have raided a factory producing health supplements that they say have killed at least five people and left more than 100 others in hospital.

About a dozen people wearing dark suits walked into the Osaka plant of Kobayashi Pharmaceutical in the raid shown widely on Japanese TV news, including public broadcaster NHK.

The company says little is known about the exact cause of the sickness, which includes kidney failure. An investigation into the products is under way in cooperation with government health authorities.

The raid was broadcast live on TV (Yohei Fukai/Kyodo News via AP)

The supplements all used “benikoji”, a kind of red mould. Kobayashi Pharmaceuticals’ pink pills called Benikoji Choleste Help were billed as helping lower cholesterol levels.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical, based in the western Japanese city of Osaka, said about a million packages were sold over the past three financial years.

It also sold benikoji to other manufacturers and some products have been exported. The supplements could be bought at pharmacies without a prescription from a doctor.

Reports of health problems surfaced in 2023 although benikoji has been used in various products for years.

Company president Akihiro Kobayashi has apologised for not acting sooner. The recall came on March 22, two months after the company had received official medical reports about the problem.

Akihiro Kobayashi has apologised for not acting sonner (Yohei Fukuyama/Kyodo News via AP)

On Friday, the company said five people had died and 114 people were being treated in hospitals after taking the products.

Japan’s health ministry said the supplements are responsible for the deaths and illnesses, and warned that the number of those affected could grow.

Some analysts blame recent deregulation initiatives, which simplified and sped up approval for health products to spur economic growth. But deaths from a mass-produced item are rare in Japan, as government checks over consumer products are relatively stringent.

The government has ordered a review of the approval system in response to the supplement-related illnesses. A report is due in May.