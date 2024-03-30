We can’t defend like that – Everton boss Sean Dyche bemoans last-gasp loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We can’t defend like that – Everton boss Sean Dyche bemoans last-gasp loss

By Press Association
Everton manager Sean Dyche saw his side concede at the death (Andrew Matthews/PA).
A “frustrated” Sean Dyche was left to rue a late lapse after seeing Everton slump to a last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth thanks to Seamus Coleman’s own goal.

The visitors looked set for a valuable point when Beto’s 87th-minute goal cancelled out Dominic Solanke’s opener but in the dying moments Adam’s Smith deep cross bounced up and hit Coleman on the chest before dropping agonisingly into the net.

Dyche said: “Obviously I’m frustrated and disappointed with the dying embers of the game.

“For such a simple moment we get confused and they get a goal out of nothing really.

“We find a goal and I’m pleased with that, because it’s an ugly goal and you can’t always score the perfect goal.

“We should go away with a point of course, but we can’t defend like that.”

Both sides were denied by the woodwork, with Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo striking the base of a post in the first half and Dwight McNeil hitting the near post as he attempted a cross in the second.

The home side took the lead in the 64th minute when Solanke got between Tarkowski and Ben Godfrey to head home Lloyd Kelly’s cross.

Everton hit back when goalkeeper Neto dropped McNeil’s cross right at the feet of Beto who rolled the ball home from close range, but Dyche’s delight soon turned to despair.

This is a crunch time both on and off the pitch for Everton, with majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri saying he remains confident the protracted takeover of the club by 777 Partners will be completed soon.

The club are also due to find out the verdict of a second charge of breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, with a further points deduction a possibility before the end of the season in addition to the six they have already lost.

Next up for the Toffees is a trip to Newcastle followed by a clash with relegation rivals Burnley at Goodison Park but, even though his side are just three points above the bottom three, Dyche’s belief is not wavering.

“The question marks over this club have been here for two-and-a-half, three years,” he said.

“I believe in the players and I believe in myself.”

The win moved 13th-placed Bournemouth on to 38 points but manager Andoni Iraola is confident they can climb higher.

“Obviously it’s a very good amount of points but we still have nine more chances. We still want to win. Now we are going to take the games one by one,” he said.

“For us it was a very important win. Everton always put you under pressure with the long ball and the set-pieces.

“I think we dealt with it quite well against them and it’s not easy to score against them.”