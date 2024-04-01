German campaigners light up to celebrate legalisation of cannabis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

German campaigners light up to celebrate legalisation of cannabis

By Press Association
People smoke cannabis in front of the Brandenburg Gate (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)
People smoke cannabis in front of the Brandenburg Gate (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

German campaigners have lit celebratory joints after the country liberalised rules on cannabis to allow possession of small amounts.

The German Cannabis Association, which campaigned for the new law, staged a “smoke-in” at Berlin’s landmark Brandenburg Gate when the law took effect at midnight.

Other public consumption events were scheduled throughout the country, including one in front of Cologne cathedral and others in Hamburg, Regensburg and Dortmund.

The new law legalises possession by adults of up to 25 grams of marijuana for recreational purposes and allows individuals to grow up to three plants. That part of the legislation took effect on Monday.

Germany Marijuana
A ‘smoke-in’ event was held in Berlin (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

German residents aged 18 and older will be allowed to join non-profit “cannabis clubs” with a maximum of 500 members each starting on July 1.

Individuals will be allowed to buy up to 25g per day, or a maximum 50g per month — a figure limited to 30g for people under 21. Membership of multiple clubs will not be allowed.

The clubs’ costs will be covered by membership fees, which are to be staggered according to how much marijuana members use.

The legislation also introduces an amnesty under which sentences for cannabis-related offences that will no longer be illegal are to be reviewed and in many cases reversed.

Regional authorities have voiced concerns that the judicial system will be overwhelmed by thousands of cases.

Germany Marijuana
A man takes a puff from a cigarette next to a placard reading ‘We don’t want to be offenders’ in front of the Brandenburg Gate (Ebrahim Noroozi/AP)

The law was pushed through by the coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats, against opposition from some of Germany’s federal states and the centre-right Christian Democrats.

Christian Democratic leader Friedrich Merz has vowed that his party will reverse the legislation if it wins national elections expected in the autumn of 2025.

Leading garden stores surveyed by the dpa news agency indicated they would not be adding cannabis plants to their horticultural offerings, and the German Medical Association opposed the law, saying it could have “grave consequences” for the “developmental and life prospects of young people in our country”.