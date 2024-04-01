Murder investigation after man stabbed to death in Lancashire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Murder investigation after man stabbed to death in Lancashire

By Press Association
Richard Chamberlain (Lancashire Police/PA)
Richard Chamberlain (Lancashire Police/PA)

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Colne, Lancashire.

Police were called to a property in New Market Street at 2.26pm on Sunday, where they found Richard Chamberlain, 34, Lancashire Police said.

Mr Chamberlain, who had suffered a number of serious injuries, was being treated by paramedics when they arrived.

He died a short time later.

A 44-year-old man from Colne was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Riley said: “First and foremost my thoughts are with Richard’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“We are asking anyone who saw or heard a disturbance or anything suspicious, in the area of New Market Street yesterday afternoon to make contact with us.

“I would also ask people to check their dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage to see if they have captured anything which could help our investigation.

“I know people will be understandably concerned by what has happened. I would like to reassure them that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.”

Anyone with any information or footage has been asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 640 of March 31.