Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis dies suddenly at age of 35

Vontae Davis, the former Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts cornerback, has died suddenly at the age of 35.

His former teams and team-mates came together to play tribute to Davis, a two-time Pro Bowl player in 2014 and 2015, after he was found unresponsive in a Fort Lauderdale residence.

No cause of death has been announced, with the investigating Davie Police Department reportedly suggesting no foul play is suspected.

The NFL is heartbroken to hear about the passing of Vontae Davis. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones. ❤️🕊️ pic.twitter.com/2oAB1CtCwS — NFL (@NFL) April 1, 2024

The Colts, where Davis played between 2012-17, said on X: “We are devastated to hear of Vontae Davis’s passing. He will be deeply missed, and we send our prayers to his family and loved ones.

“He was a standout player in his six seasons with the Horseshoe, but he was an even better team-mate who carried a smile and positive energy every day.”

The Dolphins, who gave him his NFL break after his college football success with Illinois, posted: “We are heartbroken by the sudden passing of former Dolphins CB Vontae Davis and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Sad Day. We used to battle everyday in practice. Sometimes it ended in a bunch of bickering and almost fights. 😂😢. We got each other better. It was a pleasure wearing the horseshoe with you homie. Rest easy "Champ." Praying for your family and love ones. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 🙏🏾 R.I.P. #VD21 pic.twitter.com/zfb8efeX2o — Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) April 1, 2024

Those who shared the field with Davis also took to social media with their own marks of respect, with Kenny Moore II declaring: “It hurts to see the news OG. You a legend VD.”

Reggie Wayne, the retired wide receiver and former colleague at Indianapolis, wrote: “Sad Day. It was a pleasure wearing the horseshoe with you homie. Rest easy Champ.”

Davis, brother of Super Bowl winner Vernon, ended his professional career in 2018 by retiring midway through a game for the Bulls.