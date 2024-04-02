Three children wounded after school shooting in Finnish city By Press Association April 2 2024, 9:24am April 2 2024, 9:24am Share Three children wounded after school shooting in Finnish city Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4937815/three-children-wounded-after-school-shooting-in-finnish-city/ Copy Link Police officers and vehicles at the scene of Viertola comprehensive school, in Vantaa, Finland where three children were wounded in a shooting (Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP) A shooting at a school in southern Finland wounded three children on Tuesday and police said a suspect was detained. Police said they received an alert at 09:08am for a shooting incident at a lower secondary school with around 800 pupils in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital of Helsinki. The Finnish newspaper Ilta-Sanomat said the suspect was caught in the Helsinki area later on Tuesday. No other details were immediately available.