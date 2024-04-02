Mikel Arteta prepares Arsenal for ‘most beautiful part of the season’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mikel Arteta prepares Arsenal for ‘most beautiful part of the season’

By Press Association
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit Luton on Wednesday evening (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal visit Luton on Wednesday evening (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mikel Arteta accepts Arsenal may have to win each of their nine remaining Premier League fixtures to be crowned champions as he prepares for the “most beautiful part of the season”.

The second-placed Gunners sit two points behind leaders Liverpool ahead of a hectic April schedule following Sunday’s dogged goalless draw at title rivals Manchester City.

Manager Arteta, who also has a two-legged Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich to consider, wants his players to embrace the challenge, beginning on Wednesday evening at home to relegation-threatened Luton.

“It’s going to have to be really close to that,” he replied when asked if Arsenal need a 100 per cent record from now on to finish top of the table.

“When you see the level and the consistency of the other teams and historically what is needed to win in this league, it’s not going to be very far from that.

“This is where we want to be and now we want to take this opportunity and make it happen.

“We worked every single day with that enthusiasm and passion to make it happen and enjoying the moment as well.

“I see the team really flowing and they are really excited about playing each game and that has to drive this energy until the end.

“I am full of energy and it’s the most beautiful part of the season.”

Manchester City v Arsenal – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Arteta (left) saw his side pick up a point at the Etihad against Pep Guardiola’s champions (Martin Rickett/PA)

Arsenal snapped an eight-match losing streak at the Etihad Stadium by holding City to a forgettable Easter Sunday stalemate.

Pep Guardiola’s hosts dominated possession but were toothless in attack as the Gunners’ defence excelled.

Arteta suggested he was forced to park his ego and tweak his footballing philosophy to secure the result.

“You have to (adapt) – sometimes because you want to adapt, sometimes because you have to adapt,” he said.

“You have to have that resilience and leave your ego aside and your ideology aside and do what you have to to win the game.

“I thought the team was mentally really strong and really clever the way they did it.”

Tottenham Hotspur v Luton Town – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Arteta believes Luton boss Rob Edwards, pictured, and his coaching staff “deserve more credit than any other team in this league” (Steven Paston/PA)

Arsenal’s midweek meeting with Rob Edwards’ 18th-placed Hatters is the first of eight matches this month, including the two clashes with Bayern.

While the Gunners are overwhelming favourites for victory on Wednesday, they required a dramatic added-time winner to escape Kenilworth Road with a thrilling 4-3 success in early December.

Asked about his memories of that game, Arteta said: “Especially how tough it was to win there, how difficult they have made it for every team.

“Big compliments to Rob and the coaching staff and what they have done as a club, it’s an amazing journey.

“They deserve more credit than any other team in this league, how they’ve done it, what they transmit as a team and what they generated and it’s going to be a really tough match.”

Britain Soccer Premier League
Bukayo Saka (left) limped off against Manchester City on Sunday (AP/Dave Thompson)

Arteta is hopeful Bukayo Saka will be available after he limped off against City, while long-term absentee Jurrien Timber could return before the end of the campaign from the anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained in August.

“He’s doing very well,” Arteta said of Dutch defender Timber.

“He’s back training. He’s not far off. The thing is that last step, he hasn’t played any minutes.

“I think he’s got a good chance (of returning this season). I don’t know a percentage but I think he’s got a good chance and he’s going to push it as far as he can.”