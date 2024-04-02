Train passengers suffering severe disruption on West Coast Main Line

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Train passengers suffering severe disruption on West Coast Main Line

By Press Association
Train passengers travelling on the West Coast Main Line are suffering severe disruption due to a signalling fault at London’s Euston station (Luciana Guerra/PA)
Train passengers travelling on the West Coast Main Line are suffering severe disruption because of a signalling fault at London’s Euston station.

Some of those affected reported being stranded on stationary trains for at least two hours.

Network Rail apologised for the incident and said its engineers are “working to fix the problem as soon as possible”.

The West Coast Main Line runs between Euston and Glasgow with branches to major cities such as Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester and Edinburgh.

Avanti West Coast issued an alert to passengers which stated: “Trains to and from London Euston may be cancelled or delayed due to a fault with the signalling system affecting multiple platforms at the station.”

Services operated by London Overground and London Northwestern Railway are also affected.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We’re so sorry for the disruption at Euston, and we’re doing everything we can to fix it.

“Our signalling system is designed to put signals to red if it detects a problem, a kind of safety ‘fail-safe’, and has done so on some of the tracks approaching the station this afternoon.

“We’re working with operators to run trains on the lines and platforms that are working as normal, but there are delays and cancellations as a result.

“We advise passengers to check with their operator before they travel to or from Euston this afternoon while we work to find and fix the problem.”

One affected passenger, Paul Carroll, posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has been “stuck on a train for two hours not moving”.

Another passenger reported being “stuck on a train at Stockport for two hours”.

The disruption comes after Euston was closed for long-distance services between Good Friday and Easter Monday for engineering work, which included renewing the track between the station and Milton Keynes.