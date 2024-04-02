Rebel Wilson claims she felt ‘sexually harassed’ by co-star Sacha Baron Cohen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rebel Wilson claims she felt ‘sexually harassed’ by co-star Sacha Baron Cohen

By Press Association
Rebel Wilson claims she felt ‘sexually harassed’ by Sacha Baron Cohen on Grimsby (Doug Peters/PA)
Rebel Wilson claims she felt ‘sexually harassed’ by Sacha Baron Cohen on Grimsby (Doug Peters/PA)

Rebel Wilson has claimed “it felt like Sacha Baron Cohen had sexually harassed me” on the set of their 2016 film Grimsby.

The Australian actress has written a memoir called Rebel Rising in which she accuses the British comedy star of incidents of inappropriate behaviour when she played his on-screen girlfriend in the Louis Leterrier-directed film.

The Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids star said her aim was not to cancel Baron Cohen with her recollections in the memoir, released in the US on Tuesday, but to retell an experience which made her feel “completed disrespected, which led to me treating myself with even more disrespect by eating in an extremely unhealthy way”.

Wilson said she first met Baron Cohen in 2013 at a dinner party hosted by British comedian Matt Lucas, describing the Borat and Ali G actor as her “idol”. Lucas and Baron Cohen had been at school together in London.

The actress said 52-year-old Baron Cohen called her a year later to offer a role in Grimsby, which was released in North America as The Brothers Grimsby.

She played Dawn, the girlfriend of Baron Cohen’s character Nobby, a football fan who gets drawn into the world of his secret agent brother. Baron Cohen’s wife Isla Fisher also had a role, alongside Mark Strong, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Tomlinson and Johnny Vegas.

During filming in Cape Town, South Africa, Wilson claimed she felt every time she talked Baron Cohen “he’d mention that he wanted me to go naked in a future scene”, which she claimed was in “no way essential” to the film’s plot.

She said she felt the actor would give “gross directions” in scenes which were either derogatory to women or to her size.

The 44-year-old also claimed it appeared Baron Cohen “wanted me to look and feel awful”, allegedly making her change into shorter and smaller clothes “where you could see as much cellulite as possible”.

Sacha Baron Cohen
Sacha Baron Cohen (PA)

Wilson detailed a particular incident on set where she claimed she was “lured” out of her trailer into an unfurnished concrete room with a mattress on the floor, with the only people in the room being Baron Cohen “and his mates”.

Allegedly Baron Cohen pulled down his trousers as his friends recorded on their phones, telling Wilson: “OK, now I want you to stick your finger up my ass”, for a scene that he said would be in the film.

Wilson, who said she was “scared”, claimed there was no director or film crew around during the incident, adding: “It’s my opinion that Sacha Baron Cohen gets off on making people feel uncomfortable.”

The comedy actress refused to promote the film, adding she felt it was the “only power I had left in this situation”, but claimed she was left feeling “scared” again when an associate of Baron Cohen “threatened” to ruin her reputation with big Hollywood studios.

Sacha Baron Cohen in character as ‘Nobby’ attending the World Premiere of Grimsby in London in 2016
Sacha Baron Cohen in character as Nobby attending the world premiere of Grimsby in London in 2016 (PA)

Wilson said she did not want to be labelled a “troublemaker” at the time, but shared a version of her claim on social media platform Twitter during the #MeToo movement in 2017 without naming Baron Cohen because she said she knew he was “litigious”.

She said she is now sharing her alleged experiences because “the more women talk about things like this, hopefully the less it happens”.

A representative for Baron Cohen has been contacted for comment.

A spokesman for the actor told the BBC on March 25 before the full detail of Wilson’s claims were made public: “While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

In the memoir, Wilson also describes other comedy actors such as Ben Stiller as a “total gentleman” on Night At The Museum: Secret Of The Tomb, and said Will Ferrell “could not have been lovelier” when producing Bachelorette.

She also listed “lovely” encounters with Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Bob Saget, Robin Williams and Garry Shandling.