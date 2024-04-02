Sean Dyche pleased with Everton’s second-half display in Newcastle draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sean Dyche pleased with Everton’s second-half display in Newcastle draw

By Press Association
Sean Dyche was pleased with Everton’s second-half display (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Sean Dyche hailed Everton’s second-half “edge” as they came from behind to rescue a valuable point in a 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

The Magpies went ahead through Alexander Isak’s first-half strike, but spurned a number of opportunities before Everton struck back in the latter stages.

Paul Dummett’s challenge on Ashley Young saw the Toffees awarded a penalty in the 87th minute and after a VAR check, substitute Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped up to slot home from the spot.

A draw still hands Everton an unwanted record of 13 Premier League games without a win, but Dyche believes his side secured a “good point” on the road.

He said: “I thought it was a pretty decent performance, but at half-time I mentioned that edge and how we turn that into a winning performance and I thought second half was a very valid attempt to do that.

“We didn’t get the win but we get a good point on the road in the Premier League, it’s always important.

“The penalty of course, we’ve only had one this season, should have had another one Saturday but we didn’t get that.

“I don’t know why they have to look at that a hundred times, it’s absolutely bizarre because I’ve seen it back and it gets given straight away.

Newcastle United v Everton – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Bruno Guimaraes (left) and Everton’s Idrissa Gueye battle for the ball (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Anyway, they did get to the right decision so we’re pleased with that, and Dom put it away so we’re pleased for him as well.”

It was only Calvert-Lewin’s fourth goal of the season in the Premier League, but Dyche praised the forward for his hard work.

“It changes the noise around him, he’s been working hard, Beto has also worked hard as well,” Dyche added.

“We’re asking a lot of them two at the moment, but I thought they did well and he deserves the fact he’s keeping at it.

“It must have been a nervous penalty for him because there’s a lot of noise about him not having scored, you haven’t done this, you haven’t done that, but I thought he delivered it well.”

Newcastle looked to be heading for a second win in four days when Isak fired them into the lead with his 19th goal of the season.

But having seen James Tarkowski rattle his own post, Dan Burn have a goal ruled out for offside and Vitaly Mykolenko clear an Isak shot off the line, the visitors finished strongly.

James Garner had already hit the woodwork when they got their reward from the spot.

Asked about his overriding emotion after the game, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe said: “Definitely frustrated.

“I thought we needed that second goal. It looked like we’d got it on a couple of occasions – of course, the VAR one was really, really tight and then Alex’s chance looked a big moment in the game.

Newcastle United v Everton – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Eddie Howe (right) admitted he would have wanted a penalty had it been at the other end (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“At 1-0, Everton were never out of it. They’ve hit the post themselves and of course the penalty is probably the big moment.”

The spot-kick was awarded after referee Tony Harrington was advised to review a tussle between Dummett and Young, and Howe had few complaints.

He said: “When you look at it back – which I have very quickly – both players are grappling each other initially, but I think it’s just the height of Paul’s arm around Ashley’s neck that swings it against us.

“Probably if the boot’s on the other foot, I’m wanting a pen for that.”