EasyJet launches aptitude test as female pilots targeted in new campaign

By Press Association
Pilot Sarah Ackerley sits on an interactive billboard in London at the launch of an easyJet campaign (David Parry/PA)
Pilot Sarah Ackerley sits on an interactive billboard in London at the launch of an easyJet campaign (David Parry/PA)

A new aptitude test has been launched to encourage more people to consider training to be an airline pilot.

Airline easyJet said its move followed research suggesting one in two Britons do not know what qualifications are needed to become an airline pilot and learn to fly a commercial jet.

The online test assesses some of the key skills required to become an airline pilot such as a sense of direction and reaction to speed.

The campaign was launched with a “talking” billboard, featuring a real-life easyJet pilot strapped to a billboard in central London on Wednesday.

EasyJet helps aspiring pilots with little to no flying experience to operate a commercial passenger jet in around two years with its training course.

The airline said it wanted to debunk misconceptions about the job after its research found 57% of people believe a university degree is required to become a pilot, and 80% think 20/20 vision is a necessity, when neither are needed to apply.

The new test is targeting women in a bid to encourage more to consider becoming a pilot.

A recent survey by easyJet found half of young girls said they believe a pilot is a job for a man.

Captain Sarah Ackerley, of easyJet, said: “Tackling gender stereotyping within aviation has been a long-standing mission for easyJet and I’m excited to be part of this latest campaign that’s allowing people to get a real insight into what skills are really important to do this job, and encourage more women into the profession.

“It’s an immensely rewarding career that I’m proud to champion and I hope by more people taking our new interactive test they can challenge themselves to discover a talent they never knew they had, and I hope to see them flying with us in the future.”

Around 7.5% of easyJet’s pilots in the UK are women, compared to the UK industry average of 6.5%, with around 300 women including 99 captains now flying for the airline.