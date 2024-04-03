Rapist carried out two near-identical attacks 12 years apart

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rapist carried out two near-identical attacks 12 years apart

By Press Association
Twice convicted rapist Fareed Issa Tariq (CPS/PA)
A rapist who carried out two near-identical sex attacks 12 years apart by luring lone women into his car has been jailed.

Fareed Issa Tariq, 43, was imprisoned for 18 years at Swindon Crown Court on Wednesday after he was convicted of rape at the same court in February.

He lured a woman into his car as she waited for a taxi after a night out in Swindon on April 15 last year.

During the journey he touched her inappropriately before driving her to a layby where he raped her, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Tariq, of Barnum Court, Swindon, had carried out a near-identical attack in 2011 when he offered a woman a lift after she had been on a night out in Swindon, drove her to a secluded area and raped her.

He was jailed for six years in 2012.

The Ministry of Justice has been asked for details of what supervision he was placed under as a result of that conviction, and whether it still applied at the time of the second attack.

Lisa Garcia, senior crown prosecutor with CPS Wessex, said: “Fareed Tariq is a danger to women.

“Not only did he pose as a taxi driver to prey on a lone victim, Tariq then cruelly tried to blame her for his depraved crime.

“The fact he committed a strikingly similar crime over a decade ago shows he is devoid of remorse and remains a threat to the public.

“We hope his conviction sends a clear message that the CPS is committed to prosecuting rape cases and that we will always strive to deliver justice for victims.”